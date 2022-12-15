The Rapid installs new air purification systems on bus fleet

Bus riders in Grand Rapids can benefit from better air quality through a new installation initiative.

The Rapid recently contracted with United Safety & Survivability Corporation to install the corporation’s Active Air Purification systems on the majority of The Rapid’s bus fleet.

According to The Rapid leadership, the systems will constantly and effectively eliminate more than 99% of germs, viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces. The goal with this installation is to increase safety and give customers more peace of mind.

“Safety is our highest priority for our customers and staff,” said Deb Prato, CEO of The Rapid. “The new Active Air Purification systems reduce the spread of illness and make traveling on our buses even safer. I considered this an essential investment for the well-being of our community and bus operators.”

The new air purification systems are designed to use ultraviolet (UV-C) technology to purify the air and surfaces using the buses’ existing HVAC systems. This technology is similar to UV-C systems used in hospitals.

The improved air purification will help protect against the spread of viruses and is effective against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Active Air Purification units have been installed on nearly 70% of buses in the fleet, including all Silver Line, Laker Line and newer buses. Systems were not installed on any buses scheduled to be retired within the next two years.

According to The Rapid leadership, the new purification system will become the standard on all future bus procurements.