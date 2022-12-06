The Rapid partners with Transit mobile app

Bus travel around Grand Rapids now is more simplified through a new partnership.

The Rapid last week introduced its partnership with the Transit mobile app to make navigating the bus system easier for riders. The free app offers various features to help new and existing customers better understand how to travel by bus.

“We are committed to providing an excellent customer experience and making bus riding easy for everyone,” said Deb Prato, CEO of The Rapid. “The Transit app makes trip planning easy. Customers can have confidence that they are getting on the right bus at the right stop with step-by-step directions to guide them through their travel.”

When users open the app, nearby route options and departure times will display in large text, and users can navigate all bus services in the six cities serviced by The Rapid. Specific features include walking directions to bus stops, subscription to service alerts for frequent routes, the ability to pin and favorite certain routes or locations, audio guidance throughout trips, trip planning options and a leaderboard allowing users to compete for top rider by route.

Through the new partnership, customers also are offered upgraded memberships to Transit Royale, which includes unlimited bus schedules, customizable themes and personalized avatars.

Sam Vermette, CEO of Transit, said the goal of the app is to help people get around without their own car.

“As the company has grown, we’ve always put public transit first, collaborating with our partners across the industry to put everything riders need together in one place,” Vermette said. “By providing free Royale subscriptions to everyone who rides, we’re working hand-in-hand with our partners at The Rapid to bring the best app experience to riders.”

For The Rapid team, the partnership will provide use reports and communication customizations to help the transit system better serve its customers. The reports offer insights into customer perception and travel patterns to help improve services, and the ability to send quarterly notifications directly to customers via the app will help The Rapid with important communications that impact bus riders.

The Transit app now is available for download through the App Store and Google Play.