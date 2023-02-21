Trucking insurance is ‘skyrocketing,’ and pricier freight is only part of the problem

As the transportation industry falls back to Earth amid lower post-pandemic freight volumes, one quieter factor hurting bottom lines for trucking companies is the rising cost of liability insurance — driven in part by high-dollar accident settlements involving semis.

The American Transportation Research Institute last year released a report that found insurance premium costs per mile increased by 47 percent between 2010 and 2020, from .059 cents to .087 cents. The increase was largely driven by crash litigation against truck drivers, which ranged from small settlements to “nuclear verdicts,” or jury awards of more than $10 million, the report found.

Some of the highest settlements awarded were in Florida, including a nearly $1 billion verdict handed down in 2021 that is believed to be a record-breaker. But states like Texas, California, New Jersey, North Carolina and Michigan were also among the most litigious climates for crash verdicts, according to the ATRI report.

