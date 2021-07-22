AHC Hospitality hosting job fair next week

AHC Hospitality will be hosting a job fair from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday in the Imperial Ballroom on the first floor of the Amway Grand Plaza, 187 Monroe Ave. NW in Grand Rapids.

More than 100 open positions are available, including cooks, restaurant front-of-house staff, front desk agents, dishwashers, security and housekeeping. There will be on-the-spot interviews with the potential opportunity for on-the-spot offers and a potential same-week start date.

Associates will be paid weekly with a starting minimum wage of $14 per hour and a paid 30-minute meal break with free lunch and/or dinner.

Full-time employees will receive health benefits, including dental, vision and medical insurance. Employees also will get discounted downtown parking and worldwide travel discount with Hilton and Marriott branded properties.

For more information on the job fair, including a full list of AHC’s job openings, click here.