Air travel beats forecast numbers in 2021

The number of passengers who traveled through Gerald R. Ford International Airport was near record-setting in 2021.

According to Ford Airport’s annual guest numbers, there were 2,927,962 passengers who traveled through the airport in 2021, making it the third-highest year for passenger traffic in the airport’s history.

The record number of passengers to go through Ford Airport was more than 3.5 million in 2019.

Passenger numbers for 2021 neared 82% of pre-pandemic levels and surpassed the airport’s forecast by 600,000.

The number of passengers began increasing during spring break, with more than 228,000 people traveling to warmer places. The increase continued with more than 313,000 travelers in July, and another spike occurred during the year-end holiday season, with nearly 553,000 people traveling through the airport.

“After the challenges of the pandemic, it is gratifying to see we are back to nearly pre-pandemic travel levels,” said Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority CEO Tory Richardson. “We are so pleased to see guests return and have the confidence in us to get them safely where they’re going. Our guests are the pulse of the airport, so seeing the concourses lively again has been a breath of fresh air.

“We anticipate continued growth in the coming year and will be ready so our guests can reunite with loved ones, reconnect with business colleagues and explore new destinations.”

2021 numbers by the month