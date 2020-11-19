Allegiant adds two nonstop flights from Grand Rapids

Allegiant Air will be offering additional nonstop flights from Grand Rapids to two east coast destinations.

The airline announced starting March 5, it will be adding nonstop routes from Gerald R. Ford International Airport to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in Florida and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

This news follows Allegiant’s announcement in October that nonstop flights will be offered from Boston Logan International Airport to Gerald R. Ford International Airport twice per week, also starting March 5.

The nonstop flights from Boston to Grand Rapids were originally scheduled to begin this past May, but it was postponed because of the pandemic.

“The new flights, which operate twice weekly, will provide Grand Rapids-area travelers with an ultra-low-cost, convenient, nonstop flight option to visit the iconic Boston Harbor and experience all New England has to offer,” according to the airport.