Dog-friendly Morton Hotel to open in downtown Grand Rapids

AHC Hospitality will open its newly renovated Morton Hotel on Monday in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Bauhaus-style hotel, at 55 Ionia Ave. NW, has 25 rooms that range from studios to penthouses with washers and dryers and full-service kitchens for extended stays. The hotel also has accommodations for guests to bring their dogs, featuring elevated dog beds and leash hooks in each room, a play and relief area, and a dog-washing station.

The midcentury-inspired hotel also has a fitness center, outdoor patio and Wi-Fi.

“We are thrilled to be bringing new life to the historic Morton Hotel for dogs and people alike,” said Ross Bartlett, Morton Hotel regional general manager. “We identified a need for a comfortable place to travel with dogs in Grand Rapids. By offering a space that can be enjoyed by humans and dogs, individuals can travel with ease knowing they can bring their best friends along for the trip.”

In addition to the Monday opening, there will be an outdoor event for guests and their dogs this summer.

Guests can book their reservations now at Morton’s website. The room rates start at $179 per night with no additional pet fee.

The renovation project was led by Rockford Construction, and global firm Gensler designed the midcentury-inspired hotel.