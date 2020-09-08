Downtown hotel opens at Studio Park

The long-awaited Canopy by Hilton hotel at Studio Park is ready to welcome guests to downtown Grand Rapids.

The eight-story, 155-room upscale hotel, which opened Tuesday, was previously announced as a feature of the Studio Park mixed-use development and will be the first Canopy to open in Michigan.

At 131 Ionia Ave. SW, Canopy by Hilton is within walking distance from Grand Rapids’ local restaurants and entertainment, including Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place Convention Center.

“We are thrilled to open our 23rd Canopy by Hilton property in historic Grand Rapids,” said Harald Han, director of brand management for Canopy by Hilton. “Bringing Canopy to Beer City, USA, has been an absolute delight as the hotel and restaurants are set to become a local staple for residents and the perfect venue for travelers who want to explore the trend-setting beer, food, art and music scenes.”

The hotel features over 2,300 square feet of meeting space for both corporate meetings and intimate social events. The event spaces are all named after different styles of beer glasses as a subtle nod to Grand Rapids being voted, “Beer City, USA.” The “Tulip Room” seats up to 65 and features floor-to-ceiling windows and built-in audio/visual technology. The “Teku” room has a built-in Herman Miller boardroom table and stadium seating.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of Canopy by Hilton at Studio Park. It perfectly meets our goal of bringing world-class amenities with a local flair to the heart of Grand Rapids,” said J.D. Loeks, President of Studio C, owner of Studio Park.

Other amenities include complimentary Canopy bikes to tour the city, Canopy’s signature Transfer Lounge with lockers and private showers for guests who arrive early or need to store luggage after checking out and a retail wall that features products from local artisans like Beer City Dog Biscuits, Sister Bee’s, Sweet Pea + Me Designs, Tandem for Two and Wax Poetic.

“We believe that Canopy adds another dimension to the thriving Grand Rapids market. It was important for us to share the history that our city was built upon through the design of the hotel,” said Ann Kelly, CEO of Lodgco Hospitality, which owns and operates Canopy Grand Rapids. “The Canopy’s unique artwork and mid-century modern design invites the neighborhood into the hotel and pays homage to the story of Grand Rapids. The food and beverage offerings are also unlike anything Grand Rapids has yet to experience.”

Canopy Grand Rapids also offers two restaurants. Portico offers American fare from its hearthstone oven, as well as Madcap coffee with made-from-scratch pastries. Knoop is a rooftop restaurant offering small plates inspired by the Dutch and German heritage of the city.