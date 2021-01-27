Experience Grand Rapids vice president elected to state board

Experience Grand Rapids Senior Vice President Janet Korn was elected to serve as president of the Michigan Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus’ board of directors by its members this year.

She is serving a one-year term as president, where she is working alongside Larisa Draves, the organization’s executive director, other board members and MACVB members advocating for the visitor economy, educating members and helping grow tourism and meetings throughout the state.

“I am excited to serve as president of MACVB,” Korn said. “This association represents destination marketing organizations from around the state who work with Michigan’s tourism industry. Our collaborative partners include Travel Michigan and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. We also co-manage the Pure Michigan Governor’s Conference on Tourism and play a strong role in advocating for Michigan’s tourism industry. As the tourism industry helps lead Michigan to an economic recovery, I am looking forward to the year ahead.”

MACVB is comprised of 48-member convention and visitor bureaus throughout the state. Prior to her new role, Korn was the board secretary and vice president. She took on other leadership roles at MACVB, representing Experience Grand Rapids, alongside Doug Small, the president and CEO of Experience Grand Rapids.

Korn has spent more than 20 years at Experience Grand Rapids, a destination marketing organization for the Grand Rapids area. She previously served as vice president of marketing for the organization. In her current position at Experience Grand Rapids, she is responsible for developing marketing strategies and budgets.

The other elected officers are: