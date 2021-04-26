Ford airport earns accreditation for outbreak prevention

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport became the first airport in Michigan to earn a Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR Facility Accreditation status from the ISSA, a worldwide cleaning industry association.

The accreditation is awarded to facilities such as airports, schools, offices, hotels, assisted care facilities, stadiums and other public venues that have established work practices, protocols, procedures and systems to control risks associated with infectious agents, such as SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

“We are pleased to have been recognized with the gold standard for cleaning and sanitation by GBAC,” Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority President and CEO Torrance Richardson said. “Our goal is always to provide an ultra-clean facility for our guests, both during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Achieving this accreditation, which took a full commitment from our entire team, recognizes our charge to provide a safe travel experience.”

The association establishes protocols and procedures, offers staff training and assesses a facility’s readiness for biorisk situations.

To ensure the health and safety of its travelers, guests, employees and airline partners, Ford airport met 20 of the association’s core elements, which ranged from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures.

Last summer, the airport launched its Fly Safe. Fly Ford. campaign, which was designed to enhance sanitation protocols, educate travelers on new precautions and establish new safety measures.

“GBAC STAR accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers and key stakeholders they have proven systems in place to maintain clean and healthy environments,” GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger said. “By taking this important step to pursue GBAC STAR, the Ford airport will receive third-party validation that it follows strict protocols for biorisk situations, thereby demonstrating its preparedness and commitment to operating safely.”

Ford airport will continue to implement protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention throughout its facility. The airport will be evaluated annually to ensure it continues to meet GBAC STAR standards.

To learn more about GBAC STAR accreditation, click here.