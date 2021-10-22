Ford airport expands leadership team

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority (GFIAA) hired a new director.

Kevin Delaney was named maintenance and asset management director of GFIAA. In his new role, he is responsible for the continual operation and maintenance of the airport’s terminal buildings, concourses, HVAC, electrical and conveyance systems, runways, taxiways, roadways, snow and ice control, fleet and paving.

He also is responsible for ensuring the airport’s operation and maintenance procedures are in compliance with federal regulations.

Delaney has more than two decades of airport management experience. Before joining the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority, he spent seven years at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport. He was promoted to deputy director of compliance and safety at the Detroit Airport after serving as its deputy director of airfield operations.

In those roles, he oversaw the airport’s operating procedures, identifying and minimizing liabilities, as well as ensuring airfield operations were in compliance with federal regulations.

He previously worked at Cuyahoga County Airport in Cleveland, Ohio; McCall Municipal Airport in McCall, Idaho; Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City; and Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York.

“Kevin’s decades of experience in the industry will be a valuable asset to the Ford Airport,” said Tory Richardson, president and CEO of GFIAA. “He is a proven leader with vast knowledge of maintaining quality airport operations, compliance and safety standards. We are pleased to welcome Kevin to the authority’s senior leadership team and look forward to working with him closely on key initiatives.”

Delaney holds a bachelor’s degree in aviation and business management from Daniel Webster College in Nashua, New Hampshire. He also is an adjunct professor at Kent State University, teaching airport operations for the school’s College of Aeronautics and Engineering.