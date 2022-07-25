Ford Airport names vice chair of authority board

A Kent County commissioner was named vice chair of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority Board.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport recently appointed airport authority board member Roger Morgan to vice chair, following eight consecutive years of service.

Morgan will serve alongside the seven-member board, which is appointed by the Kent County Board of Commissioners and is responsible for general oversight of the airport. He brings more than three decades of experience in business management, local government and strategic planning to the role.

“We are thrilled to have Roger serve as our vice chair,” said Dan Koorndyk, airport authority board chair. “His impressive background and prior experience with the airport make him a great candidate for the position. He will help the airport transition into the future as we embark on many exciting initiatives to enhance our passenger experience.”

Morgan holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Grand Valley State University. He previously served as CEO of Rockford Ambulance for nearly 40 years, where he oversaw the company’s national accreditation.

Morgan also currently serves as a Kent County commissioner, a position he has held for more than two decades.

“I am delighted to continue my service to the airport through this new role,” Morgan said. “The airport connects our region to the rest of the country, and world, and acts as a catalyst for our local economy. I’m honored by the opportunity as we continue to build a world-class airport for our community.”