Ford Airport opens new operations center

Gerald R. Ford International Airport completed its new operations center.

The airport’s newest facility, a consolidated operations, communications and emergency operations center (EOC), will provide daily operations support and emergency capabilities for the airport.

The facility is accessible air-side and public-side, making it reachable during an emergency and ideal to provide daily operations support.

“The Ford International Airport’s new operations center offers state-of-the-art technology to support the airport, tenants and mutual aid agencies in Kent County,” said Lisa Carr, public safety and operations director for the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority. “Our team is thrilled with the features and security that this space will provide for our operations.”

The user-friendly building is staffed 24/7 and was created to withstand extreme weather conditions, including winds of up to 250 miles-per-hour. It is equipped with purposeful redundancies in technologies and communication channels to ensure services continue in the case of an emergency. The facility also boasts a heated parking bay to ensure vehicles stay out of the elements and snow-free.

Built to accommodate increasing passenger demand, this new building provides the airport authority team with a larger space to work out of, featuring a video wall which displays important resources, such as current notice to air missions (NOTAM), flight tracking, flight arrival and departure times, and security cameras.

The new facility’s EOC will help the airport respond more efficiently to emergency situations. With two fully functional consoles, communications specialists can easily dispatch police, fire, maintenance and janitorial teams and utilize color-coded display lights to indicate to other team members when someone has an emergency call in progress.

“Having an emergency operations center at the airport will improve the quality and timeliness of the response to an emergency and reduce recovery time,” said Kent County Emergency Management Coordinator Matt Groesser. “This emergency operations center plays a critical role by also providing a secure space for other community emergency management functions such as a joint information center or a multi-agency coordination group to plan and lead other components of emergency operations.”

DLZ of Michigan served as the project architect, with Pioneer Construction of Grand Rapids as the general contractor.

“Thank you to the many partners who had a hand in this process,” said Tory Richardson, airport authority president and CEO. “Seeing the finished building is an exciting next step in the future advancements at the Ford International Airport so that we can best serve West Michigan and beyond.”

Ford Airport plans to expand the center in the future to include its fire department.