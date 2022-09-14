Ford Airport seeking submissions for art installations

Gerald R. Ford International Airport is looking for local artists to feature in its $110 million Concourse A expansion.

Thanks to support from the Frey Foundation, the airport is continuing to invest in a variety of West Michigan artists to feature through its public art program.

The design team identified three opportunities for integrated art within Concourse A. Interested artists can submit art proposals that fall within the following categories:

Terrazzo flooring: Inspired by the landscapes of West Michigan, four highly visible areas will allow direct interaction with passengers as they navigate the concourse.

Suspended art: Located directly above the four terrazzo flooring locations, suspended art will be visible from many angles, creating a sense of circulation.

Wall art: Several walls within the concourse will serve as backdrops for artwork. These walls are located adjacent to passenger boarding and gathering areas with high visibility.

“Through our art program, we strive to curate a unique sense of place that resonates with our community,” said Tory Richardson, Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority president and CEO. “As the gateway to West Michigan, we are always looking to showcase the immense talent that exists in our region, from the lakeshore to urban core.

“We are extremely grateful for our partnership with the Frey Foundation on our public art program. Their vision to expand access to art within the greater community resonates deeply with us, and we’re honored to partner with them on this mission.”

To assist with art selection and installation, the airport contracted Katie Moore to serve as its new art manager. Moore has nearly a decade of experience in art management and community engagement roles.

The Concourse A project — part of the airport’s Elevate capital expansion program to enhance its facilities and infrastructure — is designed to reflect the culture of West Michigan. This $110 million expansion will more than double the length and width of the existing concourse to meet the growing passenger demand for air travel. New dining and retail options and amenities such as an executive lounge will be located throughout the 90,000 square feet of new space.

Designed by architect Jorge Barrero of HKS, Concourse A’s scheme will mimic the experience of arriving in West Michigan, from the blue of Lake Michigan and natural tans of the sand dunes to the grays and purples of the urban core to the greens of the forests and farmland, with local art playing a significant role along the way.

Artists interested in submitting proposals can find more information here. Currently the terrazzo flooring installations category is accepting submissions. Submissions for suspended art and wall art will open later this year.