Grand Rapids airport looks to add capacity with $110M concourse expansion

One of the fastest-growing airports in the U.S. is expanding to catch up with passenger demand and prepare for projected growth over the next 20 years.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport, at 5500 44th St. SE in Cascade Township, is expected to finish construction in June 2023 on a $110 million expansion of Concourse A that kicked off in late 2021.

The project is part of the airport’s five-phase, $500 million “Elevate” expansion campaign that will include terminal and parking upgrades, moving the air traffic control tower, adding a new federal inspection station, and streamlining the checked baggage and TSA operations. The project will take place over several years, with construction on the final phase beginning in 2025, with the full vision to be complete by 2028.

