Grand Rapids’ Hotel District merges with City Center Business Group

The city of Grand Rapids’ Hotel District partnered with the Center City Business Group to launch the Hotel District – Business Association.

Announced last week, the association will inform retailers and restaurants about conventions, concerts, public events and cultural attractions that are happening in the Hotel District. It also allows hotels to become better equipped to inform guests about events downtown businesses have to offer.

“As not only the retail, retention and attraction specialist for the city of Grand Rapids, but as someone who truly loves the city, I see this collaboration as a bright spot for the downtown area and our entire city,” said Richard App, the retail, retention and attraction specialist for the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, city of Grand Rapids and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. “By working together, we will be more impactful in making downtown Grand Rapids an even better place to live, dine, eat and stay.”

The Hotel District, led by AHC Hospitality, is in downtown Grand Rapids between the border of U.S. 131 to the west, Michigan Street to the north, Division Avenue to the east and Fulton Street to the south.

There are 10 hotels with over 2,000 guest rooms within the Hotel District, including Amway Grand Plaza, a Curio Collection by Hilton; JW Marriott Grand Rapids; Residence Inn Grand Rapids Downtown; Hyatt Place Grand Rapids/Downtown; Holiday Inn Grand Rapids Downtown and others.

“The properties in the Hotel District are thrilled to combine forces with the Center City Business Group on the new Hotel District – Business Association,” said Chad LeRoux, chief marketing officer of AHC Hospitality. “We envision that the HBDA will give our town big-city energy and will establish a prideful sense of place that will attract and resonate with visitors and locals alike.”

Some of the venues that are within walking distance from the Hotel District are DeVos Place, DeVos Performance Hall and the Grand Rapids Art Museum, among others. The restaurants that are located near or in the Hotel District include French bistro Margaux; MDRD, which is located atop the Amway Grand Plaza; and family-owned House of Wine, among others

Hotel District – Business Association co-chairs Caylie Peet, community engagement coordinator at Rockford Construction, and Jim Lynch, co-owner of House of Wine said: “We are extremely excited to be part of this collaborative partnership with the Hotel District. The launch of the HDBA further enhances efforts to establish an inviting downtown district while evoking feelings of hospitality, entertainment and business development within the city of Grand Rapids. We are proud to be part of the leadership group surrounding these efforts and look forward to working with the many businesses in our community that have agreed to join together for the common good of us all.”