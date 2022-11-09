Grand Rapids hotels beat pre-pandemic revenues in 2022 tourism season

GRAND RAPIDS — Hotels in Kent County blew past their 2019 summer revenue levels by almost $15 million during 2022’s peak tourism season.

In June, July and August 2022, Kent County hotels generated about $83.3 million in total revenue, up from $68.3 million during the same period in 2019, according to STR Inc. reports that Experience Grand Rapids shared with Crain’s on Nov. 7.

Average hotel occupancy rates in the county were about 68.6 percent during that period compared with 71.5 percent in the summer of 2019.

