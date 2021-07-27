Gun Lake awards employees quarterly bonuses

Gun Lake Casino said it is awarding over $704,000 in quarterly bonuses to its team members in July.

The amount is more than a $60,000 increase from last January when it reported distributing $639,000 in quarterly bonuses to its team members. In January, President and Chief Operating Officer Sal Semola said that was the third round of bonuses it provided during the pandemic, which totaled over $2 million.

Since 2011, Gun Lake Casino has awarded over $18 million through quarterly bonus programs to its team members.

In addition to increasing its quarterly bonus, the casino is looking to hire 1,000 additional team members as it looks to complete and soon open a $100 million expansion, which will provide new job openings in different departments.

The casino will host a job fair with onsite interview July 27 in its parking lot, 1123 129th Ave. in Wayland between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. There will be music, free food and giveaways.

“Gun Lake Casino has continued to build our reputation as a premiere entertainment destination and employer in West Michigan,” said Semola. “The dedication of our team and their commitment to our mission is undeniable. As we quickly approach the grand opening of our latest expansion, we are truly grateful for the remarkable efforts of our entire team. Our quarterly bonuses are one way we display our appreciation for the constant efforts of the one thousand Team Members we employ.”

“Gun Lake Tribe is honored to employ the best of the best at Gun Lake Casino, Tribal Chairman, Bob Peters said. “Each and every Team Member has shown great resilience and dedication throughout the past year and a half. This quarterly bonus is a token of appreciation from the Tribal Council and all Gun Lake Tribal Citizens for the hard work the Team Members put in each and every day, our way of saying ‘Chi Miigwech’.”

In addition to quarterly bonuses, Gun Lake Casino also provides other benefits including three weeks paid vacation, a minimum $14 starting wage for non-tipped positions, starting wage of $7.40 per hour for tipped positions, a $500 internal team member referral program, free health care including dental, vision, and medical benefits, free shift meals for team members, 401(k) program where all employer contributions are 100% vested immediately and annual tuition reimbursement of up to $10,000.

On Dec. 8, the casino will host a drawing for a new 2022 Nissan Kicks, valued at $20,000, for team members who are hired by Oct. 1 and those in good standing as of Dec. 1 will be included in the drawing.

The winning person may also choose a cash option of $14,000 if they prefer. The vehicle will be provided by Cole Nissan from Kalamazoo.