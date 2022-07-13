Ivy House to host grand opening

A garden-themed event venue in Saugatuck will commemorate its grand opening.

Ivy House will host a grand opening ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at its property, 3291 Blue Star Highway in Saugatuck. A ribbon cutting will precede a garden party for community and business leaders.

The $4 million development officially opened June 24 and already has booked 150 events. An anticipated $3.5 million revenue will be generated for the tourism industry in the Saugatuck/Douglas area from those events.

Those involved in the project said this opening meets an increased need for venue space in the Midwest.

“Ivy House is an amazing asset to the Saugatuck area,” said Lisa Mize, executive director of the Saugatuck Douglas Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The property includes multiple buildings with its main building featuring expansive windows connecting guests to the outdoors. Ivy House also has an open-air patio, private suites, greenhouse and modern farmhouse design.

The venue can accommodate 20-300 attendees for various events.

“We offer our clients seven acres of lush, green space for weddings, corporate events, fundraisers and parties of all kinds,” said Candice Grant, who owns the space along with husband Brian Grant.

“The design was very intentional to connect the outdoors with the indoors and give the guests a truly unique experience.”

Ivy House was built by Lakewood Construction of Holland.