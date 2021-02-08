Kent County commissioner joins Ford airport board of directors

Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority named Kent County Commissioner Emily Brieve to its board of directors.

She will serve a three-year term in the general oversight of the airport alongside six other board members, including board chair Dan Koorndyk and vice chair Floyd Wilson Jr., who were reelected to their roles. Birgit Klohs was newly elected as board secretary.

“I’m honored to join the board of the Ford airport, which is a cornerstone of our region,” Brieve said. “The airport serves a critical role by connecting West Michigan to the world and by serving as an economic catalyst for our region. I look forward to contributing to the board as we continue to establish the Ford airport as an industry leader.”

Brieve has been serving as a Kent County commissioner for the 10th district since 2014. She is the vice chair of the Finance and Physical Resources Committee and the chair of the board of Public Works and Community Health Advisory committees.

She also is a trustee of the Grand Rapids Public Museum and a member of the West Michigan Sports Commission.

“As the Ford airport continues to reengage travelers during COVID-19, having strong leaders like Emily will be key to our success,” Koorndyk said. “Her background in public service will be an asset to our board, as will her strengths in business. Our entire team welcomes Emily to the Ford airport.”

In addition to being a public servant, Brieve works for her family’s small business, FastoolNow, selling construction and industrial tools and supplies.