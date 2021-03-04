Kent County hotels offer staycation deals

Experience Grand Rapids is partnering with Kent County-area hotels to provide staycation deals to revive the tourism and hospitality sector of the local economy that suffered under the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hotel guests can receive 25% off their second night of stay between March and April for a two-night hotel visit at these participating locations:
- Hilton Garden Inn Grand Rapids East
- Holiday Inn Express Grand Rapids Southwest
- Country Inn & Suite East Beltline
- Hyatt Place Grand Rapids/Downtown
- Hyatt Place Grand Rapids – South
- CityFlatsHotel
- Baymont Inn & Suites SW
- Holiday Inn Express & Suites Grand Rapids Airport
- Holiday Inn Grand Rapids Downtown
- JW Marriott Grand Rapids
- Downtown Courtyard by Marriott
- AC Hotel Grand Rapids Downtown
“Our local tourism and hospitality businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic,” said Janet Korn, Experience Grand Rapids senior vice president. “We want to encourage locals to come together and support area hospitality businesses, book a stay at one of the hotels offering the second-night incentive and then enjoy a local restaurant, store, museum or experience something new. Our ExperienceGR.com website has tons of ideas.”
