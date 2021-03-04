Kent County hotels offer staycation deals

Experience Grand Rapids 1 of 3

Experience Grand Rapids is partnering with Kent County-area hotels to provide staycation deals to revive the tourism and hospitality sector of the local economy that suffered under the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hotel guests can receive 25% off their second night of stay between March and April for a two-night hotel visit at these participating locations:

Hilton Garden Inn Grand Rapids East

Holiday Inn Express Grand Rapids Southwest

Country Inn & Suite East Beltline

Hyatt Place Grand Rapids/Downtown

Hyatt Place Grand Rapids – South

CityFlatsHotel

Baymont Inn & Suites SW

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Grand Rapids Airport

Holiday Inn Grand Rapids Downtown

JW Marriott Grand Rapids

Downtown Courtyard by Marriott

AC Hotel Grand Rapids Downtown

“Our local tourism and hospitality businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic,” said Janet Korn, Experience Grand Rapids senior vice president. “We want to encourage locals to come together and support area hospitality businesses, book a stay at one of the hotels offering the second-night incentive and then enjoy a local restaurant, store, museum or experience something new. Our ExperienceGR.com website has tons of ideas.”