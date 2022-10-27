Listening Room gets new name

A downtown Grand Rapids music venue has a new name to represent its expanding offerings.

Studio C announced Wednesday, Oct. 26, Studio Park’s Listening Room transitioned to Midtown. The new name will help showcase the venue’s programming that draws regional, national and international acoustic shows, and also full bands and comedy shows.

“Our programming will continue to reflect that, serving Grand Rapids and beyond direct encounters with amazing songwriters, typical to a listening room venue,” Midtown Manager Quinn Mathews said. “We are excited by a new name that creates more spaciousness to welcome full bands enlivening the house with rock, jazz, bluegrass, world music and everything in between.”

The general function of Midtown will not change, as the venue was specifically designed for music with acoustics and audio design when Studio Park was first imagined. The 200-seat venue opened in late 2019.

The venue has hosted shows from Grand Rapids rock heroes The Verve Pipe to international tourers like Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Los Lobos.

Mathews said it is a goal to be a favorite among performers.

The winter season will include shows from Mark Lavengood, Josh Rose, Rachel Davis, In the Valley Below, Glen Phillips and River City Improv. The year will be capped off by two shows by comedian Steve Hofstetter.

“We are proud to have established a premier live performance venue in downtown Grand Rapids,” Mathews said. “It was a long journey to get it prepped and open and an even longer journey to re-establish after the shutdown of 2020.

“We are soon to announce incredible artists for 2023. Everyone should come for a show and try something new. You’ll gain a whole new love of live performance at Midtown.”

Music venues designed to attract touring artists and showcase local talent have grown exponentially over the decades and now include Van Andel Arena, The Intersection, GLC Live at 20 Monroe, The Pyramid Scheme, Founders Brewing, Midtown and more. The potential addition of a downtown amphitheater could grow the city’s music draw even more.

Experience Grand Rapids President and CEO Doug Small recently said the tourism bureau has shifted to include music in its pitches as the city continues to draw acts able to bring in visitors from around the region.

“The concert scene has done a great job of filling hotel rooms,” Small said. “We always talk about convention market and how it has grown, but leisure business has grown faster. People find out it’s a cool place to visit and Kent County has 100 places providing music weekly, and that helps.”

The music venue will soon be able to draw from a massive new addition to Studio Park, which already features 106 apartments and a 155-room hotel. The development recently started its second phase residential tower, which will be the fifth-tallest building in the city. The new tower will have 165 apartments and up to 30 condos.

Midtown also is a nod to Studio C’s first business venture, Midtown Theatre in downtown Grand Rapids.

“We’ve honored company history in playful and nostalgic ways at Studio Park,” said Studio C Director of Community Affairs Emily Looks.

Another nod to Studio C history is the Studio sign on Studio Park’s balcony, which comes from Studio 28, the company’s first megaplex and, at one time, one of the world’s largest movie theaters.

Studio Park’s One Twenty Three Tavern is a callback to 123 Pearl St. NW, the address of the company’s first theater.