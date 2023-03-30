Michigan’s meeting facilities adapt post-pandemic amid slow return of corporate events

Corporations and associations might not yet be hosting in-person events at the scale they once did, but the state’s top meeting and convention venues are optimistic about their recovery in the coming two years.

The Center for Exhibition Industry Research’s CEIR Total Index, a measure of global convention business performance, was about 22.3 percent lower at the end of 2022 than in 2019 but still showed vast improvement over 2020 and 2021. Those COVID-19 pandemic years saw declines of 98.3 percent and 50 percent from 2019 convention business, respectively, according to a December report from Tradeshow Executive.

The report projects 2023 could continue to be a challenging year for the exhibition industry as a possible recession looms, but a full recovery is expected in 2024.

Read the full story at Crain’s Detroit Business.