Report: Grand Rapids ranks among top 25 convention cities

Grand Rapids was one of three cities in the Midwest, and one of 166 nationwide to be ranked in the Top 25 Convention Cities For 2020.

The list of convention cities was ranked by Travmar, which produces intelligence for event planners. Travmar’s judges ranked the convention cities by its walkability, affordability, safety, tourism options and city assets, among other things.

The judges noted that smaller, so-called “second-tier” cities gained ground this year because of more attractive hotel rates, something they note may linger due to COVID-19 concerns.

The list was reported by the Professional Convention Management Association.

Top 25 Convention Cities For 2020 list is as follows:

Pacific

San Diego, California

Honolulu, Hawaii

San Jose, California

Southwest

Las Vegas, Nevada

Denver, Colorado

Grapevine, Texas

Southeast

Tampa, Florida

Orlando, Florida

Miami Beach, Florida

Mid-Atlantic

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Northwest

Portland, Oregon

Boise, Idaho

Seattle, Washington

Northeast

Portland, Maine

Hartford, Connecticut

Midwest

Grand Rapids

St. Paul, Minnesota

Columbus, Ohio

Best Convention Centers

Northeast

Javits Convention Center

New York, New York

Northwest

Washington State Convention Center

Seattle, Washington

Southwest

Las Vegas Convention Center

Las Vegas, Nevada

Pacific

Los Angeles Convention Center

Los Angeles, California

Mid-Atlantic

Pennsylvania Convention Center

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Midwest

TCF Center

Detroit

Southeast

Tampa Convention Center

Tampa, Florida