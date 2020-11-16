Report: Grand Rapids ranks among top 25 convention cities

Grand Rapids was one of three cities in the Midwest, and one of 166 nationwide to be ranked in the Top 25 Convention Cities For 2020.
The list of convention cities was ranked by Travmar, which produces intelligence for event planners. Travmar’s judges ranked the convention cities by its walkability, affordability, safety, tourism options and city assets, among other things.
The judges noted that smaller, so-called “second-tier” cities gained ground this year because of more attractive hotel rates, something they note may linger due to COVID-19 concerns.
The list was reported by the Professional Convention Management Association.
Top 25 Convention Cities For 2020 list is as follows:
Pacific
San Diego, California
Honolulu, Hawaii
San Jose, California
Southwest
Las Vegas, Nevada
Denver, Colorado
Grapevine, Texas
Southeast
Tampa, Florida
Orlando, Florida
Miami Beach, Florida
Mid-Atlantic
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Northwest
Portland, Oregon
Boise, Idaho
Seattle, Washington
Northeast
Portland, Maine
Hartford, Connecticut
Midwest
Grand Rapids
St. Paul, Minnesota
Columbus, Ohio
Best Convention Centers
Northeast
Javits Convention Center
New York, New York
Northwest
Washington State Convention Center
Seattle, Washington
Southwest
Las Vegas Convention Center
Las Vegas, Nevada
Pacific
Los Angeles Convention Center
Los Angeles, California
Mid-Atlantic
Pennsylvania Convention Center
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Midwest
TCF Center
Detroit
Southeast
Tampa Convention Center
Tampa, Florida
Facebook Comments