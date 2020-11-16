Report: Grand Rapids ranks among top 25 convention cities

DeVos Place Courtesy ASM Global

Grand Rapids was one of three cities in the Midwest, and one of 166 nationwide to be ranked in the Top 25 Convention Cities For 2020.

The list of convention cities was ranked by Travmar, which produces intelligence for event planners. Travmar’s judges ranked the convention cities by its walkability, affordability, safety, tourism options and city assets, among other things.

The judges noted that smaller, so-called “second-tier” cities gained ground this year because of more attractive hotel rates, something they note may linger due to COVID-19 concerns.

The list was reported by the Professional Convention Management Association.

Top 25 Convention Cities For 2020 list is as follows:

Pacific

San Diego, California
Honolulu, Hawaii
San Jose, California

Southwest

Las Vegas, Nevada
Denver, Colorado
Grapevine, Texas

Southeast

Tampa, Florida
Orlando, Florida
Miami Beach, Florida

Mid-Atlantic

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Northwest

Portland, Oregon
Boise, Idaho
Seattle, Washington

Northeast

Portland, Maine
Hartford, Connecticut

Midwest

Grand Rapids
St. Paul, Minnesota
Columbus, Ohio

Best Convention Centers

Northeast

Javits Convention Center
New York, New York

Northwest
Washington State Convention Center
Seattle, Washington

Southwest

Las Vegas Convention Center
Las Vegas, Nevada

Pacific

Los Angeles Convention Center
Los Angeles, California

Mid-Atlantic

Pennsylvania Convention Center
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Midwest

TCF Center
Detroit

Southeast

Tampa Convention Center
Tampa, Florida

