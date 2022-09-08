‘Road diet’ to begin in downtown Muskegon

A pilot project by the city of Muskegon on Shoreline Drive is scheduled to begin its first phase.

This October, a “road diet” will reduce lanes for approximately six weeks on the four-lane U.S. 31 Business Route (Shoreline Drive) through the city’s downtown waterfront area. A single lane of Shoreline Drive will be closed in each direction between Seventh and Terrace streets for data collection on traffic, speed and vehicle crashes.

According to the city, the overall goal of the project is to slow traffic along Shoreline Drive, reducing the number and severity of crashes and and making the roadway safer and to cross from the historic downtown to the waterfront.

“We know that speed kills, and this is an easy road to drive fast on,” said Leo Evans, director of the Muskegon Department of Public Works. “While we understand that cars want to move through Muskegon, we also want to make sure that people can come to our downtown and waterfront and be safe. This pilot project is not permanent but is the first step in a long process of community engagement, conceptual design and master planning for the corridor.”

Currently, Shoreline Drive carries 12,000 to 20,000 vehicles a day at speeds of 45 miles per hour and higher. In the past five years, 22% of crashes within the city involving a pedestrian where the result was a fatality or a serious injury occurred in this area, and in the past 10 years, eight of 30 total traffic fatalities within the city occurred on the U.S. 31 Business Route.

In addition to safety benefits, the city anticipates more opportunities for economic development, social justice and recreational green space as a result of the project.

Traffic engineering analysis indicates delay times at the five signaled intersections in the study area would increase from 0-60 seconds with four lanes to 90-120 seconds with two lanes.

Following the first phase, a second phase is tentatively planned for spring/summer 2023 to account for higher traffic volumes that come with tourism and lakeshore events, according to Evans. Traffic control devices will temporarily eliminate one lane in each direction, and the space created by the lane reductions will be tested for bicycle use, landscaped plantings, public art and community gathering areas.

The city is working with Grand Rapids-based architecture firm Progressive AE to create the lane reduction study. The project is expected to cost around $100,000 and will be done in cooperation with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Progressive AE will provide results and recommendations from the “road diet” to the city in the second half of 2023.

Any permanent reconfiguration of Shoreline Drive would require approval from MDOT and the Federal Highway Administration and may take several years for public input, design, funding and construction, according to the city.