Schuler’s nears opening of boutique hotel above historic restaurant in Marshall

Rooms above the historic Schuler’s Restaurant in downtown Marshall that served as storage space for the past 50 years have been converted to lodging once again.

Schuler’s Inc., the company that owns Schuler’s Restaurant & Pub, said Monday it is accepting reservations for stays beginning June 16 for The Royal Hotel, located above the restaurant at 115 S. Eagle St. in downtown Marshall.

It’s been more than 50 years since a hotel has operated in the building. The Royal was named after the original hotel that stood at the corner of Eagle and Green streets, purchased by Schuler’s Restaurant founder Albert Schuler in 1924.

