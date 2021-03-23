Tapestry Collection by Hilton adds Holland hotel

The CityFlatsHotel in Holland is now officially a part of the Tapestry Collection, which is owned by Hilton.

The hotel, at 61 E. Seven St. in Holland, is the only Tapestry hotel in Michigan. Guests can book rooms on Hilton’s website.

CityFlats was first acquired by Suburban Inns in December 2019 and the decision was made to affiliate with the Tapestry Collection because of the economic conditions in the hotel industry.

“Our goal by joining Hilton’s Tapestry Collection is to help drive loyal Hilton Honors guests into the property while lowering distribution costs,” said Peter D. Beukema, CEO of Suburban Inns. “The ever-rising cost of guest acquisition through third-party booking sites is crippling small independent hotels. By joining the Tapestry Collection, we will be on the shelf when someone is searching any of the Hilton websites, mobile apps and social media. We also will be visible to more than 70 million Hilton Honors members who book through Hilton.com.”

The brand elements of CityFlats will remain the same, but there will be some added feature upgrades specific to Hilton and Tapestry.

“CityFlatsHotel is known for the high-class meetings and events that we host at gatherings within the CityVu event spaces,” said Leigh Farrell, general manager of CityFlatsHotel. “So now we will be able to offer event planners in Holland the Hilton Honors Event Planner Program, which will allow meeting planners to earn points on events.”

Tom Welling, Suburban Inns vice president of development and facilities, said they are in the process of installing locks and guest Wi-Fi to allow Hilton Honors members to select their room and check-in via their mobile phone.

“Other features like adjusting your own room temperature and using your phone as your TV remote will follow soon,” he said. “A host of other improvements will be coming over the next couple of years.”