West Michigan tourism braces for ‘bleisure’ travelers

Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GFIA) is preparing for a big year in 2023, getting ready to unveil part of its $110 million expanded concourse project, getting renovations underway for the old concourse and starting other expansions — all aimed at accommodating more passengers.

“We’re pretty bullish about what to expect for (2023) for passengers,” said Ford Airport CEO Tory Richardson.

According to Richardson, that is thanks, in part, to a new direction travel is taking as passengers shift from strict business and leisure categories to a new combination of the two — “bleisure” travelers who are fitting both work and play into their trips.

“The passenger is a little bit different today than what we saw three years ago pre-pandemic,” he said. “We used to see a more distinct line between business passenger and leisure passenger. It was a bit easier to tell in their travel — time patterns that they used, how they utilize a facility, (taking) very short trips, maybe (heading) back out the same day, that kind of activity. Now, we’re seeing a blend of that (which is) more business and leisure combined.”

Thus, the term “bleisure.”

“Passengers are going to a conference or a different city, state, country to do business, but they’re also going to take a couple extra days and have some vacation times or relaxation times and time with their loved ones or friends. Folks are taking advantage of the capability to work remotely.”

This is a local reflection of a growing national trend, as remote workers start to stretch their wings.

In a December article by Forbes, writer Becky Pokora identified “hush” trips as one of the top travel trends in 2023, as employees exploring digital nomadism pack up and leave for trips where they work remotely without ever alerting their boss. These excursions allow employees to rent a hotel or vacation home to work in, while spending their off-time exploring new horizons — all without having to dip into vacation time.

While Richardson said the traditional division between business and leisure passengers “might never go back,” that hasn’t really affected passenger numbers.

“People are excited to be back out,” he said.

The airport is seeing a strong recovery in passenger numbers, as this October it passed 102% passenger growth over October 2019, previously GFIA’s biggest year.

“That’s kind of driving us and some of (our) excitement, but also driving some of the facility expansion and projects that travelers will see when they’re coming out, coming through our facilities.”

Right now, those projects include the $110 million Concourse A expansion and a consolidated rental car facility that will help expand parking capabilities to accommodate passenger growth. Both projects will come online in 2023 and will help GFIA provide room for its increasing passenger load.

At Experience Grand Rapids, Senior Vice President Janet Korn also is anticipating a good year and sees West Michigan as a great destination for “bleisure” travelers thanks to its wide variety of options.

“Our organization is projecting for 2023 that hotel sales revenue will exceed 2022 by about 3%,” she said. “While that’s not a huge number, it is in line with a variety of national predictions. The growth that we’ve seen over the last couple of years because people didn’t travel (or) couldn’t travel and then wanted to get back to travel (has caused) a little bit of a boomerang. We’ll hold our own (this) year and business travel is kind of trickling back. We are hopeful that will continue.”

Right now, Korn said hotels still will be seeing a bit of a slump in conference-goers, as businesses unwilling to put employees at risk or conserving funds avoid national gatherings.

However, Korn and the Experience Grand Rapids team are confident downtown Grand Rapids will remain a destination for travelers looking for something fun to do, as ArtPrize re-invents itself, the Grand Rapids Gold enjoys a new location at Van Andel and this year’s World of Winter festival gets locals and tourists moving during the cold months.

According to Korn, the current average length of stay for a domestic visitor (traveling within the U.S.) to West Michigan is 2.7 days — the perfect length of time to explore a new area.

“There’s been a lot of new businesses that have opened up,” Korn said of the downtown area. “I think it’s the local entrepreneurs with all these cool little places to shop or eat, visit (and) explore that really add to the culture or the experience of the destination and really provide different (options) that people can choose from when they’re here.”