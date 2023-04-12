Workforce housing, staffing, inflation among top challenges for Michigan tourism industry

The ongoing labor shortage, lack of affordable housing for workers and the challenges surrounding short-term rentals are among the top concerns of state tourism leaders as the peak summer season approaches.

Some 600 people in the industry gathered this week for the Michigan Economic Development Corp.’s Pure Michigan Governor’s Conference on Tourism at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Monday-Wednesday event features workshops, keynote speakers and networking opportunities. Featured speakers include Grand Rapids officials including Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and Doug Small, president and CEO of Experience Grand Rapids; and statewide leaders including Kim Corcoran, executive director of Meetings Michigan, Amy Hovey, executive director of the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, and David Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan at the MEDC. Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, also had top billing as a keynote speaker.

