West Michigan’s economy is a team sport

As talk of a 2023 recession (mild or otherwise) swirls, keep in mind you are not in this alone.

Grand Rapids and its environs boast a solid base of diverse economic drivers. Many industries contribute to the strength of the region’s economy, which should soften any sort of recession that may rear its head during the coming months. It would be difficult to bring down every sector at the same time. That’s the strength of a good team.

Need proof?

The finalists in Grand Rapids Business Journal’s Newsmakers of the Year present a formidable lineup.

The people who made news in 2022 are separated into 16 categories with three finalists in each category. While they represent many different industries, collectively they are the powerhouse that keeps West Michigan moving forward.

As mentioned in the profiles that follow, hundreds of millions of dollars in development are either on the books, underway or already completed. These include projects from Corewell Health ($151 million), Gentex ($300 million), Harbor 31 ($120 million), Gun Lake Casino ($300 million), Hudsonville Ice Cream ($65 million) and King Milling ($42 million) that are just a few examples of Newsmaker finalists pumping money into the local economy.

A solid economy is not built solely on development projects, however. It needs innovation to sustain it for the long run.

The Newsmaker finalists have that, too.

Examples include GTF Technologies, which is rolling out a process that takes food waste and transforms it into something useful; CertifID, a new software program that guards against wire fraud in the real estate industry; Brewery Nyx and its unique-to-Michigan gluten-free beers; and tech startup Payload, which is developing a new content management system and already has attracted more than $500 million in investment.

Even with all that development and innovation, an economy needs people to keep it rolling.

Several Newsmaker finalists are in the “people business” and emphasize projects and programs that focus on the human element. These include programs from Grand Valley State University, Grand Rapids Community College, Davenport University and the West Michigan Construction Institute that directly address workforce development, and ones from The Diatribe that focus on emerging talent in education and the arts.

There also are finalists that center on community needs, such as Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids, the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity and Housing Kent. Each of these is addressing a specific gap in the fabric of the community.

West Michigan likely is not fully immune from a recession, but these finalists represent a solid first line of defense.

The finalists will be recognized at the Grand Rapids Business Journal Newsmakers of the Year breakfast event beginning at 7:30 a.m., Feb. 9, at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. A winner will be selected in each category, and an overall Newsmaker of the Year will be chosen from among those winners.

When reading these profiles, don’t get hung up on “winners” or “losers.” Instead, think of this team as a wonderful representation of West Michigan’s economy and why we will be in better shape than most.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Peter D’Arienzo, John Ball Zoo

Marcel Price, The Diatribe

Sal Semola, Gun Lake Casino

BEVERAGES

Dave Engbers, Founders Brewing, and Brett VanderKamp, New Holland Brewing

Jessica Stricklen, Brewery Nyx

Steve Vander Pol and Brandon Voorhees, Eastern Kille

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Deidra Mitchell, Waseyabek Development

Preston Sain, Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids

Kara Wood, Grand Action 2.0

EDUCATION

Philomena Mantella, Grand Valley State University

Juan Olivarez, Grand Rapids Community College

Richard Pappas, Davenport University

FINANCE

Jeff Helminski, Auxo Investment Partners

Martin Stein, Blackford Capital

Greg Williams, Acrisure

FOOD

Brian Doyle and James Doyle, King Milling

Dennis Ellens, Hudsonville Ice Cream

Gary Schuler, GTF Technologies

HEALTH CARE

Anthony Chang, BAMF Health

Tina Freese Decker, Corewell Health

Dale Sowders, Holland Hospital

LAW

Eva Alexander, New Americans Legal Clinic

Brandon Davis, City of Grand Rapids

Ron DeWaard, Varnum LLP

MANUFACTURING

Steve Downing, Gentex

Murray Kessler, Perrigo

Bonchul Koo, LG Energy Solution

NONPROFITS/PHILANTHROPY

Salvador Lopez, Housing Kent/KConnect

Dale Robertson, Grand Rapids Public Museum

Don Wilkinson, Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity

REAL ESTATE/CONSTRUCTION

Vishal Arora, Magnus Capital Partners

Dan Henrickson, Henrickson Architects and Planners

Jen Schottke, West Michigan Construction Institute

RETAIL

Richard App, City of Grand Rapids

Diane Maher, DP Fox Ventures

Elizabeth Morse, Village of Sparta DDA

SPORTS

George Aquino, Amway Grand Plaza

Mike Guswiler, West Michigan Sports Commission

Steve Jbara, Grand Rapids Gold

STARTUPS

Mitch Dennison, Rapid Control Service

James Mikrut, Payload CMS

Attah Obande, Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce

SUSTAINABILITY

Erik Petrovskis, Meijer

Bev Thiel, Habitat for Humanity of Kent County

Mark White, Shape Corp.

TECHNOLOGY

Tyler Adams, Thomas Cronkright and Lawrence Duthler, CertifID

Tory Richardson, Gerald R. Ford International Airport

Alex Taylor, Orb Aerospace