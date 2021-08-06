3 tips for promoting employee happiness

Promoting happiness and overall well-being in your workplace can lead to employees who are more committed, driven and even more effective leaders.

Our teams spend most of their day at work, and the difference between a bad day and a great day often can be as simple as being happy. Happy employees are more likeable, creative and cope better with work strain. They also have a deeper sense of purpose and find true meaning in their work. It seems so simple — yet happiness is tied to nearly every positive outcome we could hope for in our organizations.

So, how do you create a happier workplace? Here are three tips for promoting happiness and workplace well-being in your organization.

Overcome negativity

It’s quite natural for humans to identify the negative, but negativity makes it harder to find solutions and to problem solve.

Move away from negativity quickly by encouraging and empowering your team to brainstorm solutions or ideas when they present a less than ideal observation. One easy way to do this in the moment is by responding to a complaint with the question: “So, what solutions can we come up with to make this better?” It automatically turns negativity into a challenge to collaborate on ways to fix a problem.

Using that creative side of your brain can stimulate new insights and analytical thinking. In the end, the organization wins, and a problem has been solved thanks to a creative and empowered team.

Use strengths

It sounds simple, right? Research has shown that people who use their strengths are six times more likely to be engaged at work and are three times more likely to report having an excellent quality of life. Encouraging your employees to pursue their purpose and shine in areas that bring them joy leads to a more satisfied and productive team.

You may want to take advantage of one of the many strengths-finder assessments online, host a workshop or simply sit down and have a one-on-one conversation. Follow-up by creating mentoring or enrichment opportunities based on your findings. Then sit back, relax and watch your team shine.

Make time for fun

Resurrect casual Fridays or a new “dress for your day” policy. Celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and promotions. Create a “Fun Committee” and task them with creating culture-enriching engagement experiences this summer, and throughout the year. The ideas can be as small or as large as budget allows.

Whether you have a cookout during lunch or schedule one-on-one conversations, make your employees’ happiness a priority — and you can watch the wins from this effort through their ongoing performance.

As an employer, it’s important to have a vested interest in the mental health and happiness of your workforce and ensure employees have access to the opportunities they need to be happier, more productive employees. Talk to your health insurance company about the many well-being options available to you and consider utilizing Headspace, an employee mental health solution that can be tailored to fit your organization.

Molly McCoy is the director of sales and client services at Priority Health. She also holds a certification in mental health first aid.