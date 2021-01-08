9 ways to help you stick with your New Year’s resolution

“This year is going to be different” is a statement that comes to mind for many of us as we begin the start of a new year. This holds even more importance as 2020 was loaded with the heaviness of the pandemic and the loss of so much that we took for granted and considered normal.

As we enter 2021, there is an increasing sense of hopefulness as action is being taken to contain the COVID-19 virus and many are anticipating re-gaining some of what has been lost.

As we move into 2021, many will continue the yearly tradition of creating a New Year’s resolution. Common resolutions may revolve around exercise, weight loss, or changing bad habits. Others may be thinking about what types of behaviors they want to resume once it is safer to move and socialize freely. For example, spending time with family and friends or traveling. We may consider lessons learned during 2020 and find new value placed on spending time at home with our immediate family. Regardless of the goal, it is important to keep a few things in mind if you want it to be successful.

Do a little research on SMART Goals (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-Bound). These are detailed below and are key to a successful resolution.

Be specific! If you want to “be healthy” in 2021, identify what that means. Is it eating healthier foods? Break that down further; for example, eating a specific number of plant-based meals per week, or a certain number of servings of fruits and veggies per day.

Track it. Choose a goal that allows you to track your progress and monitor this in some way. For example, use an app to log what you eat or write down on your calendar the number of minutes you exercise each day. Start small and slowly build your way up.

Be realistic. If you are trying to start a new behavior, be reasonable about what you can accomplish. For example, if you don’t exercise now, aiming to exercise most days of the week would be a big jump. It is better to start small (exercise one day a week), and then increase this once you have been consistent. Starting small also allows you to build your confidence along the way, rather than feeling like a failure if you could not do it.

Identify something meaningful. Again with exercise, if you hate running, telling yourself that you will run every day is not likely to be successful. If your goal is exercise, find a method that you enjoy, as this will ultimately be more sustainable and motivating.

Create a deadline. When do you want this goal to be achieved? When will you know that you have met it? Be specific about what this looks like.

Keep your thoughts in check as you work on your resolution. It is easy to feel frustrated and want to give up if you are not immediately successful. However, rather than tell yourself, “I’ll start over next week or next month,” remind yourself that doing something is better than nothing. Work in 5 minutes of exercise if you cannot fit in 20 or recommit to starting again tomorrow if you could not make it happen today.

Be patient with yourself. It takes time to create a new habit or drop an old one. It is better to remain supportive and give yourself a little grace if you make a mistake or do not follow through.

Consider rewarding yourself when you have met your goal and celebrate your successes. Also consider if you would benefit from having someone hold you accountable. There are many groups out there to help support people in changing their habits, or you may consider sharing your goal and progress with one close friend who can help encourage you.

Dr. Lyndsay Volpe-Bertram is a psychologist at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids.