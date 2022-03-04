COVID-19 punches hole in college enrollment

Since the onset of the pandemic, far too many of Michigan’s high school seniors — particularly non-affluent seniors — have had their dreams shattered. By either not enrolling in college or enrolling and then dropping out, or enrolling in post-secondary education at a level below what they aspired to and were qualified for, these students have had their life chances diminished.

The impact of not earning a college degree is detailed by The Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. The organization found that “obtaining a postsecondary credential is almost always worth it, as evidenced by higher earnings over a lifetime. The higher the level of educational attainment, the higher the payoff. What’s more, the gap is widening. In 2002, a bachelor’s degree-holder could expect to earn 75% more over a lifetime than someone with only a high school diploma. Today, that premium is 84%.”

On average:

A high school dropout can expect to earn $973,000 over a lifetime.

Someone with a high school diploma can expect to earn $1.3 million over a lifetime.

A worker with some college but no degree earns $1.5 million over a lifetime.

An associate degree-holder earns $1.7 million over a lifetime.

A worker with a bachelor’s degree will earn $2.3 million over a lifetime.

Graduate degrees confer even higher earnings:

A master’s degree-holder earns $2.7 million over a lifetime.

A doctoral degree-holder earns $3.3 million over a lifetime.

A professional degree-holder earns $3.6 million over a lifetime.

Too many pandemic-era high school seniors are losing out on this opportunity.

Using data from the Michigan Center for Educational Performance and Information, the news organization Bridge Michigan calculated that 17,500 fewer high school graduates enrolled in college in 2020 and 2021 combined, compared to the average for the three previous years. The college-going rate declined from 62.9% from 2017-2019 to 54.6% in 2020, and to 53.5% in 2021.

In an article entitled “More students are dropping out of college during COVID — and it could get worse,” the Hechinger Report found “of the 2.6 million students who started college in fall 2019, 26.1%, or roughly 679,000, didn’t come back the next year, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. That was an increase of 2 percentage points over the previous year, and the highest share of students not returning for their sophomore year since 2012.”

Maybe most discouraging is the effect the pandemic has had on high-achieving seniors, particularly low-income, high-achieving students attending predominantly nonaffluent high schools. These are students who are qualified for and increasingly are being admitted to the most selective universities in the country, where college graduation rates are the highest and where getting a degree can change lifetime and generational outcomes.

The chances of these students getting into the most selective universities went up with the pandemic largely because of many colleges dropping college entrance exams scores as a major criterion in the admission process. But as Paul Tough writes in a New York Times Magazine article entitled “Her school offered a path to the middle class. Will COVID-19 block it?” far too many nonaffluent high school graduates who have the academic success needed to get into highly selective universities are not taking advantage of that life-changing opportunity because of the pandemic. They are either not enrolling at all or severely under-matching their academic skills with their choice of university.

We have a moral obligation to the high school seniors who because of the pandemic have under-enrolled, dropped out or under-matched. In addition, there will be a deleterious effect on the Michigan economy for decades to come. The seven-figure lifetime earnings reduction from earning a high school degree rather than a bachelor’s degree or more depresses spending at local businesses. And Michigan employers — already faced with too few high-skilled professionals and technicians — will be faced with even greater high-skill labor shortages.

The good news here is we know what works to help all students enroll in and graduate from post-secondary education: high-quality college enrollment counseling, summer melt-prevention counseling, a suite of college completion services and financial support for expenses beyond tuition.

In a time of unprecedented state budget surpluses and federal aid, restoring the dreams and improving the life chances of these high school students should be a state priority. We can and should provide direct financial support and the proven suite of support services to all students of the classes of 2020-2022 who did not enroll in college, dropped out, or under-matched. Doing less means that we will not realize our commitment to equal opportunity and upward economic mobility for all of Michigan’s children.

Lou Glazer is president of Michigan Future Inc.