Economic development strategy needs overhaul

Since General Motors in 1992 chose Arlington, Texas, over Willow Run for a motor vehicle assembly plant, Michigan’s economic development priority has been to compete for auto assembly and auto parts plants. That strategy has failed.

Data from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages from the Bureau of Labor Statistics makes the magnitude of that failure abundantly clear. (The data below is from the fourth quarter of each year.)

In 1990, motor vehicle manufacturing employed 93,000 Michiganders. In 2021, it was 47,000. The state’s share fell from 37.4% of the nation’s automobile manufacturing employment to 17.9%. Motor vehicle parts manufacturing employment fell from 189,000 in 1990 to 123,000 in 2021. The state’s share fell from 26% to 22.9%.

To make matters worse, these are declining sectors of the American economy. In 1990, the two industries combined employed 1.1% of all American workers. In 2021, it was 0.6%. In Michigan, the two industries combined employed 8.5% of workers in 1990 and 4.6% in 2021.

So, Michigan chose as its economic development priority both declining industries and suffered employment declines in those industries far worse than the nation. Overall, those two auto-related industries lost a combined 112,000 jobs — a decline of an astonishing 40%.

The cost of the state’s failed motor vehicle factory strategy unfortunately goes far beyond just the loss of motor vehicle industry jobs. Since the predominant lever the state deploys to attract motor vehicle factories is subsidizing motor vehicle manufacturers, it reduces the revenue needed to invest in education and placemaking. These are the keys to attracting and growing knowledge-based enterprises, which are the high-growth/high-wage sectors of the economy.

We now live in an economy where talent attracts capital. Where talent — particularly those with a four-year degree or more — is the asset that matters most and is in the shortest supply for high-growth/high-wage employers. Quite simply, the places with the greatest concentrations of talent win.

You can see the importance of talent concentrations by looking at computer systems design and software publishing. These are very much talent-driven industries. And they are prototypical of the economy’s high-growth/high-wage, knowledge-based industries.

Since 2000, computer system design companies have added a little more than 1 million jobs with an average weekly wage of $2,983, which is more than double the national average. Since 2000, software publishing companies have added a little more than 300,000 jobs with an average weekly wage of $4,071, which is just shy of triple the national average.

In 2000, Michigan had 3.6% of the nation’s computer system design jobs. In 2021, that figure had fallen to 2%. Michigan added less than 1,000 of the 1 million new jobs in the industry. In software publishing the story is the same: Michigan falling from an employment share of 3% to 1.3%. In an industry that added 300,000 jobs, Michigan suffered a decline of about 700 jobs.

The combination of Michigan’s motor vehicle manufacturing failure and being a national laggard in knowledge-based industries’ growth led to a decline in total state employment from 3.6% of the nation’s employment in 1990 to 2.9% in 2021, and a decline in average weekly wages from 108.9% of the national average in 1990 to 90.7% in 2021.

If Michigan still had 3.6% of the nation’s employment, there would be 855,000 more Michiganders working today. If Michigan still had average weekly wages 8.9% above the nation’s, Michigan workers would be earning $262 more each week. That adds up to $13,624 more annually for full-time, year-round workers.

Three decades of decline in both employment and wage growth has transformed Michigan from a high-prosperity to a low-prosperity state, with its per-capita income being 12% below the national average.

It is far past time that Michigan abandoned its failed economic development strategy. Staying the course means accepting being a structurally low-prosperity state. For Michigan and its regions to be competitive with leading-edge/high-prosperity communities, we need to completely redesign our economic development strategy and practice.

The goal of Michigan’s economic strategy should be good-paying jobs growth. That requires a fundamental transformation in Michigan’s economic strategy from factory focused to knowledge-enterprise focused. It includes changing from competing for business investments based on low costs to competing for business investments by offering high talent — particularly young adults with four-year degrees or more. We need a talent-driven economy that first and foremost requires substantially higher public investments in education for all Michigan children from birth through college and in creating places where talent wants to live, work and play.