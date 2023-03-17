Guest Column: Class action lawsuits: Know the trends, be prepared

What do national pharmacy chains, a condo complex in Florida, student loan servicers and a leading mobile phone provider have in common?

They were at the heart of some of the largest class action settlements in 2022, a year when companies shelled out billions of dollars to settle opioid lawsuits, the Surfside condo collapse, predatory student loan practices and a data breach, among others.

No doubt, class action lawsuits are on the rise. Last year, Forbes pegged the total cost at $63 billion to settle class action litigation on scores of issues. We are seeing increased class action filings on matters ranging from faulty products to cryptocurrency and airline tickets to tainted baby formula.

Class action lawsuits pose a unique threat to your organization. In a class action, the plaintiff is filing a lawsuit to pursue claims not only on their own behalf, but also on behalf of a class of hundreds or even thousands or millions of plaintiffs. The class action plaintiff alleges an entire class of individuals was harmed or injured in the same or a similar way, such as through discrimination or negligence, and typically seeks large, aggregated damages or broad injunctive relief on behalf of the plaintiff class.

Since class action lawsuits typically allege company-wide misconduct or practices that allegedly injured a large number of people, they can be disruptive, time-consuming and expensive. They also have become increasingly complex, raising numerous factual and legal dynamics not present in a typical lawsuit.

That’s why businesses should know the trends — and be prepared to respond.

Areas to watch

We track class action filings across Michigan and are seeing three areas where we expect to see class action lawsuits on the rise in 2023. These are:

Labor and employment: the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and other regulators have been stepping up enforcement efforts, which has sparked an increase in class and collective litigation. Claims range from wage and hour disputes to discrimination and workplace safety to organizing issues.

Consumer products: We make a lot of things in Michigan, and manufacturers, distributors or retailers can find themselves at the center of a class action lawsuit alleging consumer fraud. Claims can range from breach of warranty and product recalls to deceptive advertising, practices and false claims. The plaintiffs’ bar is aggressive in this space, and statements made on social media have fueled an increase in false claims and consumer fraud litigation in recent years.

Invasion of privacy and data breaches: In Michigan we have seen significantly increased activity in this area, which has, unfortunately, gained momentum over the past two decades. There are primarily two types of privacy lawsuits on the rise in Michigan. The first is centered around allegedly wrongful practices, such as selling the personal information of customers without their permission. The second is where an organization has its data systems and servers breached by malicious third-party actors.

Warning signs

So, what do companies need to be on the watch for when it comes to class action lawsuits? Several scenarios increase your likelihood of being a target:

If you have a high-profile, high-risk event that impacts a substantial number of employees, customers or other individuals.

If you’ve sent notices to customers, employees, vendors or other stakeholders notifying them that an incident or disruptive change has occurred.

If you are in the midst of addressing a widespread product defect warranting a safety recall, or an environmental contamination incident.

And if you’re calling a PR firm as you begin to mop up after an event, chances are pretty good you should be seeking qualified class action counsel as well.

You’ll want to find counsel who has experience defending such claims and can tailor a strategy to your organization and its business objectives. Early assessment can help you anticipate what could go wrong and to develop a proactive strategy. This can make a world of difference in mitigating potential claims — while sometimes avoiding them altogether. Your legal team should also have a deep bench of subject matter experts.

While you may not be able to avoid a class action lawsuit, with proper advance planning, you can be ready to respond.

Thomas M. Amon is a litigation partner at the law firm Warner Norcross + Judd LLP who specializes in complex commercial disputes and chairs Warner’s class action defense practice group. He can be reached at tamon@wnj.com.