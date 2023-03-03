Guest Column: Did your auto insurance premium fall?

Michigan changed its no-fault auto insurance law effective July 2, 2020. Lawmakers, business leaders and many others celebrated the changes and took credit for what they said would be significant reductions in premiums for most drivers.

The changes followed years of attempts to reduce the soaring costs of the state’s no-fault law system and make the laws “fairer.” Lansing politicians had discussed how to do so for years but had never been able to reach a consensus until 2019, when they passed a bill changing several features of the state’s no-fault law. The revisions took affect on July 2, 2020.

Perhaps the most important change affected the much-despised annual Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) assessment on each vehicle. This assessment was used to fund personal injury protection (PIP) claims. Auto insurance experts across the country envied this feature of Michigan’s no-fault law. Michigan was the only state in the U.S. to give its severely injured drivers lifetime unlimited medical-related expenses coverage. All other states place lifetime limits — typically about $200,000 — on PIP coverage.

Drivers paid a steep price for this coverage, however. Prior to the 2020 changes, the assessment per vehicle was $220. A household with four motor vehicles would pay a total of $880. The fee increased from $143 to $220 over the 10-year period preceding the 2020 changes and was a major contributor to the high cost of auto insurance in Michigan.

The July 2020 law’s change gave drivers the option of choosing how much lifetime coverage they wanted to purchase. The choices ranged from unlimited coverage, $500,000, $250,000, $50,000 and $0. The majority of drivers elected to keep lifetime unlimited PIP coverage, but many chose the lower coverage options. They saved money in the short-term, but they did so by lowering their coverage for severe bodily injury claims. In fact, just about all drivers can reduce the cost of their auto insurance by reducing their coverages, but that isn’t what insurance is about. It’s about protection, and those vehicle owners who chose to limit their lifetime coverage risk personal bankruptcy.

The new law also reduced annual assessments from $220 to $85, reducing the amount of money the catastrophic fund has to pay for lifetime medical care. To offset the reduction, the new no-fault law reduced reimbursements paid to health care providers. The reductions were significant. Most health care providers in the state reported they wouldn’t be able to continue taking care of those who were severely injured in auto accidents, and many said they would either go out of business or would reduce their capacity to care for patients.

A second major change to the 2020 law was a major increase in the minimum levels of PL/PD coverage required. PL refers to personal liability, and that coverage pays for court awards against a negligent driver who causes bodily injuries to others. It’s the most expensive part of auto premiums, accounting for about two-thirds of our premiums. Prior to the 2020 changes, drivers had to purchase at least $20,000 of coverage applying to any one injured person, and at least $40,000 of coverage for any accident. Such coverages are expressed as 20/40.

When police officers or the Secretary of State check to see if drivers have auto insurance, it’s the PL level they check.

Michigan’s 20/40 pre-2020 minimum requirement was replaced by 50/100, that is, $50,000 coverage for any one injured driver and a maximum of $100,000 among everyone injured. That was a stunning increase. In fact, Michigan now is tied with Maine for the highest requirement of any state in the U.S. All other states have limits similar to Michigan’s pre-2020 limits.

Why does it matter? Any Michigan driver who had been carrying 20/40 coverage is now forced to carry at least 50/100. Because PL coverage accounts for the majority of premiums, the increase in PL will raise premiums, easily offsetting any savings from the lower MCCA annual fee.

Sure enough, many drivers who were expecting big savings from the 2020 changes were both surprised and confused when that didn’t happen. Many drivers even saw their premiums increase.

Unfortunately, in response to higher premiums, many drivers decided to not carry any insurance. Prior to the no-fault law changes, the percentage of Michigan drivers without any insurance was among the highest in the U.S. It’s even higher now. Such an unintended consequence of the no-fault changes likely wasn’t foreseen by state legislators.

So, did your premiums drop because of changes made to the state’s no-fault auto insurance law? If you are reading this, the answer likely is yes. After all, you probably are a professional with a good job, you kept unlimited catastrophic coverage, and the increase from 20/40 to 50/100 didn’t affect you because you already had at least that much coverage.

For all other drivers, there hasn’t been much of a benefit. Premium savings were small, and for drivers covered by only the state-mandated minimum PL limits, premiums likely increased. In addition, many will be in real trouble if they have a catastrophic claim. They won’t have lifetime unlimited medical care available because they chose a lower limit to save money. And none of us is better off because of the increase in uninsured drivers.

State legislators likely are burned out by huge amount of work that went into the 2020 no-fault changes and perhaps embarrassed by the unremarkable results. There likely won’t be any further changes for a while. As a result, Detroit drivers will continue to pay the nation’s highest auto insurance premiums, Michigan will still rank as either the most or second-most expensive state for auto insurance premiums, many, many drivers will remain convinced that auto insurance premiums are unfair, and just about everyone believes auto insurance companies are gouging them.

Eric Hoogstra, Ph.D., Gregg Dimkoff, Ph.D., and Angela Zondervan, Ph.D., are members of the finance department at Seidman College of Business, Grand Valley State University.