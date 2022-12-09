Guest Column: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you

One of the principles that I have discovered in my 35 years as a consultant and sales guru is this: Biblical business principles are also those principles that enable a company to achieve more of its potential. In other words, you can take the biblical sourcing away from a business principle, and the principle still works.

I’ve stumbled across this truth as it specifically relates to B2B salespeople. Assemble a system and a set of practices that enable a salesperson to leap to the top of his/her profession, and, coincidentally, those principles arrived at through a study of the best practices of successful salespeople, are the very same principles discerned through a study of the Bible.

As a consultant, I’ve discovered the same truth applied to businesses and professional careers. Adhere to certain biblical principles, whether or not you know they are biblical, and your career will blossom, and your business will reach more of its potential. You don’t need to be a Bible student to discover the principles upon which you can build a successful career, you just need to study the best practices of the best in your business and the two will coincide.

I’m going to unpack one such principle: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Biblically, Jesus said this in Matthew 7:12. Practically, it’s incredibly good advice upon which you can build a personal character and a corporate culture.

You can apply it in multiple contexts and situations.

Think of prospecting for new customers, for example. If you were guided by this principle, you’ll sharpen your definition of who is a potential customer to a highly refined set of specific criteria. You’d want to reach out to only that set of people/organizations that were most likely to have an interest or a need for your products/service. You wouldn’t want to solicit someone who was less likely to need what you offer. Why? Because you wouldn’t want to be approached by someone with a product or service that you were only marginally interested in. It would be a waste of your time. So, do unto others:

Your pricing would be fair and market based. Why? Because you’d want to have some trust in the fairness of the price you were quoted if you were on the other side of that issue.

You’d treat all your customers with courtesy and respect. Because that’s how you would want to be treated. You’d listen carefully to any complaints and do your best to resolve them.

You’d strive to be a great customer to your vendors. Respect their time, listen to their conversations and presentations, and strive to pay all your bills within their terms. After all, that’s how you would want to be treated.

You’d pick up your messes and tidy up a bit before you left a hotel room. You’d tip generously. You’d praise and compliment regularly.

As a result of consistently applying this principle, your employees would enjoy working for you, your customers would grow in their loyalty to you, your vendors would favor you, and your community would respect and support you.

Not a bad outcome.

