Guest Column: Grand Rapids bureaucracy kills innovation

You’re playing championship-level ball and you are up by two. You finally have a full understanding of the pace, mechanics and your own personal style of the game. For years you have watched from the bench in awe as those you’ve outshined on neighborhood courts succeeded. It is now your time to shine. There are 10 seconds left on the clock, you cross over the first defender, you speed with ease around the next, and at the last minute, as you pull up for three (a shot you know the same way you know how to breathe, as you shoot 100 of them a day), the buzzer goes off and the basket moves one foot to the left.

You played by the rules. You did everything right. And you still lost.

Now consider The Diatribe. We are a nonprofit that uses restorative art to disrupt historical systems of oppression by reimagining education, holistically honoring the community through our approach to our work and creating an unapologetic vision for liberation that is accessible to all.

You may know us from our recent work in the south side of Grand Rapids. Over the past two years, 15 murals have been created by Black, brown and queer artists on the side of predominately Black-, brown- and queer-owned businesses to bring vibrancy and beauty to a community that has been historically underinvested in. Our work makes people feel seen, valued and understood as humans.

Or you may be familiar with our school curriculum. We have impacted over 30,000 students between our classroom sessions, downloadable programming, assemblies and workshops by teaching healthy forms of self-expression. Students walk away from their experiences with us with a greater understanding of the world around them and the tools they need to articulate how they feel.

When Kent County announced $127,600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) funding to be allocated to local businesses, we knew we had to apply to further our impact on our community and its people. Our goal was to receive $2 million in funding. We would pair this with the $1.3 million we have already raised, so that going into our capital campaign in January we already would have collected $3.3 million of our $5.6 million goal. Capital campaign for what, you ask? An Arts and Culture Center unlike anywhere in the world! Imagine truly affordable housing that has an equity-based rental model, mixed with hyper-affordable retail spaces for creative entrepreneurs, an all-ages venue, and a headquarters that doubles as an afterschool space for area youth.

After six years as an organization, The Diatribe now receives federal grants, and in the last year reached a budget of $1 million, while simultaneously passing with flying colors our first internal financial audit. Last year, we were seasoned and prepared for this process. We built up our capacity, we showed fiscal responsibility, and we did more community outreach than almost anyone around us. We became excited about next steps and what this money could mean for the community. The process to determine allocation of funds took place in three parts.

First, an unbiased consultant went through all 300-plus proposals, flagging the projects with a green, yellow or red score, with green being the best score. Not only did we learn The Diatribe received an all-green score, but we were proud to be one of only 10 organizations to receive this score. Next, Kent County commissioners anonymously voted on each project. Of the 18 commissioners in attendance, 11 voted in favor of The Diatribe’s proposal. The last of the three parts is when the Kent County administrator suggested projects for funding. At the time, he suggested 29 projects with The Diatribe not only being one of the 29, but being noted by a county commissioner as being ranked 12th overall.

Despite all of this, we still got a call from a commissioner three weeks before the board meeting on Dec. 1 alerting us that some politicians with power did not want The Diatribe to receive these funds. They lumped the goals and objectives of our organization with Black Lives Matter and Defund the Police, calling our work “drag queens in the classroom.” The commissioner who called us was apologetic but had confidence we would be able to proceed.

The week of Thanksgiving, a different commissioner gave me a call. He also said there were a group of politicians that wanted to ensure The Diatribe was not funded. He suggested The Diatribe work with a local foundation to receive the funds for an “arts and culture project” to be transferred to us instead of being awarded to us outright. While the offer might come from a good place, it felt gross. Not only would our project no longer be recognized, but how many other recipients were being asked to funnel their funds through another organization? It turns out, the same politicians who didn’t want The Diatribe to receive funds in the first place were threatening their colleagues with being pushed out of office in their next term. For these politicians, it became about power rather than the people they were elected to serve.

The day before the county commission meeting, I get another call. This time I’m given an option. Attempt to sway two, or so, politicians to vote for our project or having the project removed from consideration. Immediately, I contacted the network of individuals who have been a part of our organization. We encouraged them to write letters in support of our proposal and show up for public comment. We showed up to the meeting ready to turn our vision into reality only to be turned away.

This is why people don’t believe in politics or that they can make a change in a place like Grand Rapids. People like us (Black, brown and queer individuals) can do everything right and still have the basket moved on us at the last minute. This is a disservice of justice and why people don’t believe in democracy.

We played by the rules. We still lost. When will it start being about the people?

Marcel “Fable” Price is a North American writer, teaching artist, community advocate, motivational speaker, and is Chief Inspiration Architect of The Diatribe. For more from Marcel on this injustice in his own words, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1xomEVejv60