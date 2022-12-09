Guest Column: Happy New Year 2024!

Happy New Year 2024! Did 2023 turn out the way you hoped?

Did you get more quality customers? Beat your sales goals? Add more of the right talent to your team? Or, are your sales flat? Are the same penny-pinchers asking for more discounts? Are the same loafers answering your ads on Indeed?

Where you find your business at the start of 2024 is up to you.

You can change nothing in 2023 and expect the same results. Or, you also have the chance to define your company on your terms with your digital media relations. You can attract high-quality customers who need your product. You can get the right team to build it.

How do you set yourself up so that you can look back on 2023 grateful for all you accomplished?

First, the amount of data available to us has become too vast to allow anyone to stumble upon you. You can define yourself to attract the right audience and repel the wrong audience.

Your message starts with your product. Are your customers after the cheapest deal in Guangdong Province to mark up in the U.S.? Or do they appreciate high-quality parts and attention to detail?

Ignore the bargain hunters. It’s a fight for the title of lowest common denominator. You lose even when you win.

Teach and learn from those who recognize your value. Explain how and why your product owns your category. They will want to know every nuance about you and your product. Develop a reputation for delivering on quality, features and value with them. These are the consumers who become your partners for life.

Commit to understanding their problems. Provide them with better solutions and better service without waiting for them to ask. They will often give you the best feedback when you introduce a new product to your market.

Second, take note of the words you and your regulars say when you talk. Those are your “keywords.” The words you most often use appeal to people who share your mindset. Weave those keywords naturally into your website and on your LinkedIn posts. Describe the features that solve your consumers’ problems. Include your unique process that ensures best quality.

Today’s solutions become tomorrow’s problems. How do you see your industry evolving and how do you stay ahead of it? Talk about it. Establish your authority and credibility. Customers and employees find you when you answer the questions they are asking online with your keywords.

The best place to show up on Google is when it cites a passage from your website as the answer to a common question about a problem you solve.

Third, start conversations about your line of work in the papers your customers read. Industry and business magazines drive your market. Use your keywords to search for reporters and publications who write about your issues. Contact them. Give them a story.

Talk about how your standards, processes and personalities reflect your final product. How do they benefit your customers? How do your customers get their hands on your goods? How do they reach you?

You build greater credibility when respected and disinterested third parties like reporters write about you. It shows that you take your industry seriously and your industry takes you seriously.

Share your news articles on your website and LinkedIn to increase the odds of getting found. They are often the first to appear when buyers search for you. You will not find a better introduction to your business.

By the end of 2023 you will develop your core group of “super consumers.” They will spread your message the oldest and best way possible — word-of-mouth — when you’re not around. They understand and appreciate your value. Those committed customers will light your product on fire and evangelize it throughout the hillsides.

You do not build hardcore followers at the low end of the price scale. The love never lasts even if you do attract a following. The next Taylor Swift will come around soon enough.

Welcome 2024 on your own terms.

What are you doing right now that’s stopping you from getting your product, process and customers in the right place? After all, 2024 is just around the corner!

Dave Yonkman presides over the digital media relations firm DYS Media in Grand Rapids.