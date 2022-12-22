Guest Column: Michigan needs a 2030 GM economic strategy

In 1979, General Motors employed 468,000 American hourly workers, representing 76% of its U.S. workforce. In 2021, General Motors employed 45,000 American hourly workers, representing 46% of its U.S. workforce.

Today, 24,000 work at the General Motors Global Technical Center in Warren. Their average annual salary is $120,000. That’s approximately double what its highest paid hourly workers made. GM describes the Technical Center as where the “the world’s best designers and engineers come together to help redefine the future of transportation.”

Last October, General Motors unveiled its plan to double revenues by 2030. It titled the presentation to investors, “From Automaker to Platform Innovator.” Yes, you read that right: GM no longer defines itself as an automaker.

As the Detroit Free Press, in an article entitled “GM’s new business model turns carmaker into a software company,” describes: “General Motors’ transition to all-electric vehicles will transform the century-old automaker into a software company that just happens to make hardware: cars. In the new business model, the cars will be a platform to deliver GM-developed software to offer consumers services beyond their vehicle. Services that can be used in their homes and other areas of their lives, GM leaders say.”

GM projects auto sales and financing will grow from $138 billion to between $195 billion and $230 billion in 2030, with $90 billion coming from EVs. Software and new business are projected to grow from $2 billion to $80 billion in 2030. In addition to GM Defense, these new business ventures include:

ULTIFI: End-to-end software platform to seamlessly deliver software-defined features, apps and services over the air.

OnStar Insurance: A centralized location for home and auto insurance needs.

Cruise: Self-driving technology taking on challenges in hardware, AI, embedded systems, simulation, and infrastructure.

Future Roads: Using connected vehicle data to help cities make smarter infrastructure decisions.

BrightDrop: Reimagining commercial delivery and logistics for an all-electric future.

GM Hydrotec: Affordable hydrogen fuel cell power solution for land, air and sea applications.

GM Energy: All-new product lines will provide cohesive energy management at the home, commercial and community level.

GM digital retail platform: Whether it’s selling parts or vehicles, GM will meet customers where it’s most convenient for them.

As a platform innovator, GM almost certainly will have an even higher proportion of salaried employees in 2030 than today. And most — if not all — its employment growth between now and 2030 will be in salaried employees. Many of them will be high-paid professionals and managers.

Michigan needs a General Motors 2030 economic development strategy.

One can make a strong case that Michigan today has a General Motors 1979 economic development strategy. It’s a strategy designed for an economy that no longer exists, where a preponderance of good-paying jobs were hourly production workers.

General Motors is transitioning from automaker to platform innovator. Michigan needs to transform its economic development from factory-focused to knowledge-based focused.

Currently, 6 in 10 Michigan jobs do not pay enough to support a middle-class household of three. No matter how low the unemployment rate gets, an economy where so few jobs pay enough to pay the bills and save for emergencies, retirement and the kids’ education is not a good economy.

While manufacturing — particularly making vehicles — at one time made Michigan a prosperous state, it doesn’t today and will not in the future no matter how many manufacturing jobs we attract and retain. A focus on manufacturing will allow us to temporarily remain, at best, a middle-income state. Over time, even if we are successful in attracting and retaining motor vehicle manufacturing jobs, our relative status almost certainly will decline because if this is our primary economic development focus, we will be missing out on growth of the very high-wage jobs.

Michigan needs an economic development strategy laser focused on more good-paying jobs.

General Motors has been an important driver of Michigan’s economy for more than a century. In 1979, its good-paying Michigan jobs were overwhelmingly hourly production workers. Today, its good-paying Michigan jobs are predominantly professionals and managers who invent, develop, design and commercialize motor vehicles.

In 2030, General Motors’ good-paying jobs will be even more dominated by professionals and managers who invent, develop, design and commercialize the future of transportation and also software, insurance, infrastructure, energy, commercial delivery and logistics, and e-commerce goods and services.

Michigan needs to be the place where General Motors can best succeed in all these businesses. If the state cannot make that case to General Motors — and to all the other companies in those businesses — the state will continue to be one where a preponderance of jobs do not pay enough to be a middle-class household of three.

Lou Glazer is president of Michigan Future Inc.