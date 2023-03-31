Guest Column: Need more of the right professionals?

Do you have plenty of work and not enough people with the right skills to do it?

The National Federation of Independent Business reports 46% of manufacturers currently offer positions they cannot fill.

Employers cite labor quality as their most important problem. More than twice as much as labor costs.

Manufacturers have plenty of jobs with the money to pay well. They can’t find people with the right skills to do the work that needs to get done.

They try posting on Indeed.com. Working with a recruiting firm. Hiring a temporary employment agency.

Job boards like Indeed return candidates who want the least amount of work for the most pay. Or they’re checking a box to receive unemployment benefits. They often don’t really want the job.

Recruiting firms get expensive. Temp agencies add additional ongoing costs to the transaction between employees and employers.

Often candidates identified in such strategies will not fit in with your high-performance culture and leave as soon as they get their signing bonus.

How about getting the right prospects to find your company?

Motivated professionals don’t waste time on Indeed.

They actively search for their next career move. They enter keywords like “Precision Machinist” or “Mechanical Engineer” and where they want to live into Google or Bing.

The open positions posted on your website that match their keywords can become the first opportunity they see.

You can create a steady stream of applicants by offering an online portal that candidates searching for a career in your company can find.

How do you attract high-value candidates?

First, ensure your website reflects your people and longevity so that they know they have a future with you.

High-quality professionals want to advance themselves. They abhor anything resembling a dead end.

Your website serves as your first impression on them. Would you want to work for your company based on your first blush?

Create schema coding for job openings. Schema code is the language on the backend of your website that enables search engines to find you. Any online platform or vendor can walk you through it.

Second, create a specific page on your website with its own tab on the home screen that speaks to potential employees. What does success look like for new personnel? How do they get from point A to point B?

Tell applicants what they can expect when they come to work for you. Do you require mandatory breaks and lunches at specific times? Do you allow employees to create their own 40-hour schedules depending on how they can maximize their effectiveness?

Can you get any current staff (voluntarily) in front of the camera to say as much?

Write about the traits you value most in new hires. Characterize your ideal hires, the type of folks who want to make a commitment. Stay honest with them. Nobody likes a bait-and-switch.

Start them on the bonus program on the first day. If you require 90 days before the matching 401(k) contributions start, mention that upfront. No small print.

Third, post photos, videos and blogs on your website that show your company for what it really is. Is the breakroom one-of-a-kind? How do employees dress? What are they responsible for accomplishing?

Finally, post your open positions on LinkedIn. It is the most widely used platform by professionals and employers. They meet there to strictly discuss business and industry trends.

Don’t discount Facebook, Twitter and Google Business for posting certain jobs. They can appeal to the right candidate to fit the role for which you’re hiring. Use a QR code everywhere you put your company’s name.

Words like schema and QR codes might sound intimidating, but it’s easy to get started on your own. You can also pay someone to get you started or have them take care of it for you.

The employees you need to get the job done want to work for you. They’re trying to find you but likely don’t know you exist.

Stop hiding.

Help them find you.

Dave Yonkman presides over the Digital Public Relations firm DYS Media in Grand Rapids.