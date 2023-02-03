Guest Column: Rage against the writing machine

Marketers say Artificial Intelligence writes as well or better than 82% of themselves.

Why would any business pay a salaried position or hire a firm to write for it when AI like ChatGPT does it within seconds for free?

Input any topic, format and word count. It will curate a blog post about your new product, news commentary on an industry trend or a press release about your weekend. It sifts through the internet universe to compile its text and writes in a conversational tone.

Its fatal flaw — for now — is that it can only draw from existing data. It outputs the same old ideas, platitudes and clichés as any current marketing on the web.

As a result, search engines like Google treat ChatGPT like spam. Because it is spam.

It can’t produce new ideas or solve new problems.

Google finds you with original writing instead of old worn-out copy that only fills space.

Nobody could mistake the U.K.’s healthy SURREAL cereal’s point of view. Direct-to-consumer marketing like its free spoon campaign and selling consumers billboard space oozes originality and sarcasm that you could not duplicate without obvious plagiarism.

General Electric invested heavily in its own publications such as GE Reports. The iconic Blue Chip recruits top talent like Pulitzer-Prize winning photographers, The New York Times bestselling authors and Forbes reporters. They produce work of such high caliber that industry experts and journalists cite it regularly.

John Deere published its own magazine The Furrow in 1895. It focused on how to work with John Deere equipment. Over time. it spoke to farmers on how to add value to their operations in addition to talking about its hardware. The Furrow maintains a global audience of 2 million readers.

You don’t need J.K. Rowling to make it easier for customers and talent to find you with great storytelling.

Follow an easy formula.

Find a problem your customer doesn’t know they have. Show the severity of the problem if not addressed. Introduce your industry as the solution. Describe life after fixing the problem with your specific solution. Issue a direct call to action to buy from you.

Start sentences with one subject, active verb and direct object like “Manufacturing creates jobs.”

Add other words only as necessary.

Reread your document.

Cross-examine every word to ensure it adds value. Toss any words that don’t measure up. Strive to get the average number of characters in your words down to four.

It’s hard to confuse readers when you discipline your pen.

The template works for emails to sales prospects, blog posts, ads, video scripts and guest opinion in the papers your buyers read.

Your hard work guarantees that Google will prioritize it over disinterested marketers, front office volunteers or AI.

Smart businesses know you get what you pay for.

ChatGPT has its issues. You can’t trust it. It’s prone to bias. It only accesses information up to a certain date.

That will only change as it matures and consumers learn to work with it.

It’s also very useful. You can use it to improve your skills by showing you how not to write. It will show you topics about which people already wrote. It might spark an idea or two.

AI won’t meet with your customers, get at the heart of their needs and come up with win-win solutions.

Unique solutions to problems determine whether Google dismisses your business or enables consumers to find it.

Nobody understands the true value you add to their lives if they never hear about it.

They’ll never hear about you if Google can’t find you.

Google won’t find you if your writing is no better than ChatGPT.

No robot or marketer talks about your solutions the way you can. Companies of all sizes are subcultures with their own phrases, people and processes. Adopt those distinguishing characteristics in all forms of communicating with your customers to become unmistakable.

Overpower AI with writing it can’t duplicate. Offer new ideas. Get people to find you on your own terms.

It’s how you win the war over the writing machines.

Dave Yonkman presides over the Digital Media Relations firm DYS Media in Grand Rapids.