Guest Column: We have an education redesign problem

A little more than three years ago, the Grand Rapids Public Museum hosted “Outsmarting the Robots: Redesigning education from the classroom to the halls of Lansing.” The conference was organized around the question “How do we redesign our system for learning to build the 21st century skills that matter to meeting the needs of our children, economy, society and world?”

The conference organizers believed that our education system needed redesign of both what we are teaching and how we are teaching, and that schooling driven by standardized tests is designed to teach a too-narrow set of skills and is delivered in a way that does not engage students nor create lifelong learners.

The conference was organized around the belief that all schools and youth-development programming needs to be designed to build more rigorous and broader skills than what is on the test, and that how we teach needs to be far more engaging and experiential. The premise? We don’t have an education reform challenge; we have an education redesign challenge.

Kathy Hirsh-Pasek, the New York Times best-selling author of “Becoming Brilliant: What the science of learning tells us about raising successful children,” served as the conference guide.

“Becoming Brilliant” makes the case that the foundation skills for all students — no matter what path they choose to take after high school — are what are referred to as the “6 Cs,” meaning communication, collaboration, content, critical thinking, creativity and confidence.

They also are the foundational skills students will need to outsmart the robots so they will complement rather than be replaced by machines. They’re also needed in a labor market that is increasingly rewarding those who are good at working with, solving problems with, innovating with and leading people who don’t look like you and don’t think like you.

In many ways, the 6 Cs are consistent with Google’s findings that the top characteristics of success at Google are all soft skills: being a good coach; communicating and listening well; possessing insights into others; having empathy toward and being supportive of one’s colleagues; being a good critical thinker and problem solver; and being able to make connections across complex ideas.

Here is how the The Washington Post summarized Google’s findings: “No student should be prevented from majoring in an area they love based on a false idea of what they need to succeed. Broad learning skills are the key to long-term, satisfying, productive careers. What helps you thrive in a changing world isn’t rocket science. It may just well be social science, and, yes, even the humanities and the arts that contribute to making you not just workforce ready but world ready.”

Fast forward to today where the latest headline-grabbing smarter bot is ChatGPT. ChatGPT is widely viewed as a precursor to a wave of artificial intelligence that will take over from humans much of our high-paid mental work. Which, of course, raises the question in a world of constantly improving AI, “What work will humans do?”

In an insightful New York Times column, entitled “In the Age of A.I., Major in Being Human,” David Brooks suggests this list of outsmarting A.I. bots’ skills: A distinct personal voice; presentation skills; a childlike talent for creativity; unusual worldviews; empathy; and situational awareness.

It is even clearer today that if Michigan is serious about preparing for all its children to be successful in life and work, we need to redesign schooling. Schools need to be where kids are engaged, not bored; where all students are developing agency to create and realize their own dreams; and where all students develop the broad non-content and non-occupation specific skills that will enable them to keep learning and adapting in a world characterized increasingly by constant change.

We need to de-emphasize the test that focuses schooling on way too narrow content skills and drives out developing the essential skills espoused by “Becoming Brilliant,” Google and Brooks.

We need to de-emphasize building occupation-specific skills. Knowing coding or welding or accounting is not what matters most to having a successful 40-year career. All of those occupation skills have a shorter and shorter half-life. It’s not that knowing how to code, weld or do accounting is irrelevant to getting a job today. But those skills are the icing on the career cake, not the foundation skills.

We need to re-emphasize the liberal arts. As Harvard economist Dave Deming writes: “A liberal arts education fosters valuable ‘soft skills’ like problem-solving, critical thinking and adaptability. Such skills are hard to quantify, and they don’t create clean pathways to high-paying first jobs. But they have long-run value in a wide variety of careers.”

And maybe most importantly, we need to redesign how we do teaching and learning. Schooling needs to look like the rigorous and engaging projects featured in the movie “Most Likely to Succeed,” and to look far more like extracurriculars and electives than the traditional classroom.

Lou Glazer is president of Michigan Future Inc.