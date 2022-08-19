Health equity should be our mission and our purpose

It is a bold and audacious thing to believe that every single person, regardless of their ability to pay, has a right to quality health care. While access to health care is taken for granted by some, many of us struggle to meet our basic needs.

Sister Catherine McAuley, Catherine’s Health Center’s namesake, said, “We must strive to do ordinary things, extraordinarily well.” I think that perfectly sums up what community health centers like Catherine’s do. We aim to provide access to care that some may deem as ordinary to make extraordinary differences in the lives of people who need it the most.

I believe community health centers are a beacon of light in this moment, as we play a unique role in addressing health inequities. We are hearing the words “health equity” more and more, but what does it really mean? Well, I can tell you what it means to me, and what I think it means to Catherine’s.

The pandemic has taken its toll on all of us and it’s through this shared experience that we can define the difference between equity and equality. Rates of stress, anxiety and depression have increased. Rates of domestic violence, substance abuse and suicide grew. In many ways, COVID-19’s impact on mental health could be considered the great equalizer. No one was exempt. The richest among us were impacted, and the poorest among us were impacted.

Early in the pandemic, I saw social media posts that read, “We are in the same boat. Keep going.” Not too long after that, I observed reactions to these posts — “We’re all in different boats, weathering the same storm.”

I think that is a great way to describe the difference between equity and equality. It’s true that COVID-19 was a great stressor for all of us, and we all deserve empathy and compassion regardless of what we experienced.

While some of us felt lonely and isolated working alone, others of us were literally trapped in unsafe environments at home. Some of us worried about child care. Others had to decide between paying for medication or putting food on the table. Some of us found new ways to self-care, and others fell deeper into their addiction.

So, while we were all weathering the same storm, we weren’t all in the same boat. Some of us were assigned to leaking boats based on the color of our skin, based on who we love, based on where we live, based on what we believe, or how much money we make. And while we have the shared experience of a storm, we don’t have shared resources to weather that storm. That’s the difference between equality and equity.

COVID-19 has affected all of us. But the consequences of the pandemic have been distributed unevenly across populations — increasing already existing inequities in our health care system.

Here are just some examples of how COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted specific demographics:

In 2021, the American Psychiatric Association reported that among adults with mental illness, 48% of white Americans received mental health services, compared to 31% of Black Americans and Latinx/Hispanic Americans.

In 2021, the Trevor Project reported that 42% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year. Yet nearly half could not access the mental health care they desired.

According to data from SAMSHA in 2020, people experiencing homelessness are at a higher risk of overdose from illicit drug use.

So, what is Catherine’s going to do about health equity? To really address health inequities, we must believe that because these communities have been systemically disenfranchised and because these communities have been socially disadvantaged, we have to give them more resources, we have to give them the best care, and we have to do that in way that is patient-centered and patient-guided.

Health equity also means addressing social factors outside the four walls of the clinic. Our health and well-being are determined by access to food, affordable housing, transportation, good schools and social mobility. Health care is just a piece of the puzzle. This means to achieve health equity for all, Catherine’s must work with our community partners to provide services that support the whole person.

I worked in school health for almost a decade. At the beginning of the year, the school principal would put up signs with every student’s name listed. Each teacher, counselor, front desk person and custodian would initial next to a student that they had a relationship with. The research showed that one relationship with one trusting adult could be the difference in whether a student graduated high school. The goal of this exercise was to look for the kids with no initials next to their name and to plan to connect that student to at least one adult in the building.

Similarly, my vision is that Catherine’s supports an ecosystem of well-being in Kent County. That we work with health care partners and community partners to ensure that we are not duplicating services, and we are addressing unmet needs. My vision is that our community works together to ensure that no one falls through the cracks — that everyone has a trusted relationship with a provider.

Finally, Catherine’s must practice community-centered and patient-led care. We cannot go into new communities and assume we know what they need. We must listen. We can’t lead with a hero model and we have to engage patients and community members as true partners in their care. We must serve our neighbors at the right time, in the right place and in a culturally sensitive way.

We are going to work with our community partners to create collective impact. It will be an impact that is community centered, equitable and sustainable. Catherine’s always will keep open doors and open hearts, and again in the words of Catherine McAuley, we will be the “shining lamps, giving light to all around us.”