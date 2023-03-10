Hearthside Foods responds to New York Times investigation about underage workers

For a generation, Hearthside Food Solutions and its predecessor companies have been an important part of the Grand Rapids community. We have been a reliable employer built on a foundation of mutual respect with our team members.

This has extended not only to Hearthside employees, but also to workers employed by staffing agencies that work in our facilities on a temporary basis. As the last few years have proved, it is essential for us to build flexibility and capacity into our operations and supply chain, which is why we rely on staffing agencies to help us to respond nimbly to changing customer needs and consumer demands.

When the New York Times reported that underage workers who may have used falsified documents were hired by staffing agencies, and later assigned to temporarily work at places like and including Hearthside, it came as a shock and major disappointment to us.

The reporting suggested clear violations of our policies and actions that were in direct contrast with our values. To be clear, Hearthside has a strict policy against employing individuals under the age of 18. Nor do we use staffing agencies that hire people under the age of 18 to work in our facilities, even on a temporary basis.

In fact, our contracts stipulate the exact opposite: staffing agencies are required to assign temporary workers to our facilities who meet all employment criteria, including being of legal age. People who are underage should be in schools, not working in manufacturing facilities. When we became aware of the story, we took decisive action focused on rooting out what may have enabled underage workers hired by our staffing agencies to enter our facilities.

Across our facilities, we immediately added an extra layer of verification and required all workers to show government-issued photo IDs to evidence that they were 18 or older and on our roster of workers.

We required each of our staffing agencies to certify that they had complied with their agreements with Hearthside. Our contracts with them require that their workers assigned to Hearthside met employment requirements, including legal age.

We went further by mandating that our staffing agencies that had not been using E-Verify begin to do so. E-Verify is a voluntary federal government system that confirms the identity and eligibility of applicants to work in the U.S. — a best practice that has been in place for Hearthside’s own hiring for more than a decade. Systematically adding this requirement and uniform process for all temporary workers helps add an additional layer of confidence that the staffing agencies’ workforce assigned to us is 18 years of age or older.

We will only work with staffing agencies who are transparent partners to us and who commit to these additional requirements. In one instance where we identified process concerns related to hiring practices, we suspended them.

While we have taken these prudent steps forward, we also wanted to have an independent, top-to-bottom review of our policies and practices and have recommendations shared back with us from highly reputable and regarded experts.

We engaged Paul Weiss, a prominent law firm, as well as KPMG, as an independent auditor, to conduct this independent review. Specifically, former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former federal prosecutor Jeannie Rhee are involved in the independent review of Hearthside, each bringing a wealth of credentialed experience to the broader team that has been assembled.

We have and will continue to work tirelessly to verify the integrity of and build confidence in our workforce and those of the staffing agencies we use, through both our immediate steps outlined above as well as steps subsequent to learnings from the independent audit, which is anticipated to be completed next month.

Hearthside has taken these steps knowing that there are others that will extend beyond the walls of our facilities or our capabilities as a single company. We are committed to cooperating with the agencies investigating these issues. We will work with industry partners to learn and share best practices. And we will work as a corporate citizen with nongovernmental organizations focused on these issues to see if there are other potential areas where we can step up and help.

Grand Rapids’ motto is motu viget — strength in activity. We will become a stronger company based on the actions we are taking. Our hope is that these actions will also help us rebuild and strengthen the trust and confidence placed in us to be a respected and reliable partner, employer and company.

Darlene Nicosia is the CEO of Hearthside Foods.