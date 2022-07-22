Indiana’s policies present a tale of cautionary woe

An important new report, entitled “Indiana’s Poor Economic Recovery, 2010-2019,” from Michael Hicks, director of The Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University and professor of economics in the Miller College of Business, chronicles the failure of Indiana’s low-tax economic development strategy.

Hicks writes: “The ten-year span of 2009-2019 saw the longest economic expansion in U.S. history. Indiana began this recovery period behind the nation in almost every important economic metric and then fell farther behind throughout the decade. Indiana’s weak recovery saw the state perform much worse than the nation in measures of job creation, GDP growth, population growth, productivity growth, and personal income growth. The causal factor in this decline is the state’s relatively declining levels of educational attainment.”

Hicks attributes this much-worse-than-the-nation economic performance to the state’s low-tax economic strategy in an economy where college attainment — specifically four-year degree attainment — is the defining characteristic of prosperous states.

He writes:

“… Since 2010, in real terms, state and local governments have spent an additional $5 billion on business tax incentives but added only $17 million to the budgets of colleges and universities. The intent of this funding shift was to ensure Indiana remained a low-tax state. Proponents believed the supply-side effects of this environment would attract new businesses and boost employment opportunities, wages, labor productivity, and overall economic growth. This approach enjoys widespread political support, but there is little to no empirical support.

“By employing data on GDP growth and the Tax Foundation’s data on total state tax burdens, we see the elusive nature of this relationship. From these most basic data there is no statistically or economically meaningful relationship between tax rates and growth.

“In the wake of these policies, the Indiana economy grew slowly and the job growth that occurred was clustered at the low end of the skill and income distribution. The productivity of Hoosier workers (average product of labor) lagged significantly, and the incomes declined relative to the nation as a whole. Business growth plummeted and measures of economic well-being across many domains languished. In short, the low-tax policies pursued from 2010 through 2019 failed to produce broad economic growth.”

Hicks’ analysis is important to those of us in Michigan because Michigan has for decades been following the same low-tax/big-business-incentives economic playbook as Indiana with the same poor economic results. One can make a strong case that for the past two decades, Michigan’s decline compared to the nation is worse than Indiana’s.

In 2000, Michigan accounted for 3.6% of the nation’s employment. In 2021, it had fallen to 2.9%. Indiana’s share of the nation’s employment fell from 2.3% in 2000 to 2.1% in 2021. If Michigan’s employment were still 3.6% of the nation’s, there would be 855,000 more Michiganders employed today.

The story is the same for average wages. Michigan fell from 3.5% above the nation in 2000 to 9.3% below in 2021. Indiana’s average wage fell from 14.3% below to 18.5% below.

If Michigan’s average wage was still 3.5% above the nation’s, average wages here would be $184 higher each week than they are today. For full-time, year-round workers, that is an additional $9,568 per year.

Hicks’ description of an economy that “grew slowly and the job growth that occurred was clustered at the low end of the skill and income distribution” is as applicable to Michigan as it is to Indiana. This is despite Michigan ranking 12th and Indiana 9th in the Tax Foundation’s 2022 State Business Tax Climate Index. As Hicks said, “From these most basic data there is no statistically or economically meaningful relationship between tax rates and growth.”

As Hicks explained: “The causal factor in this decline is the state’s relatively declining levels of educational attainment.” We now live in an economy where talent attracts capital. Where talent — particularly those with a four-year degree or more — is the asset that matters most to and is in the shortest supply for high-growth/high-wage employers. Quite simply, the places with the greatest concentrations of talent win.

Business Leaders for Michigan in a recent grbj.com sponsored article got it exactly right when it wrote: “Businesses go where the talent is based. Michigan is in a race with other states for talented people to fill jobs. The availability of highly skilled and educated workers will make the difference between states that excel and those that fall behind in the decades ahead.”

For Michigan and its regions to be competitive with leading-edge communities we need to completely redesign our economic development strategy and practice. That means moving away from the low-tax economic development playbook to one that makes preparing, retaining and attracting talent economic development priority No. 1.