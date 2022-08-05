Modernize programs supporting small business

I’ve always believed that every crisis offers opportunity.

I know that so many of my fellow small business owners, after staring down the challenges of the past two years, have come away with clear ideas about how we can better support small businesses across the U.S. going forward, in both good times and bad.

We also have realized the true meaning of community, coming together to navigate headwinds.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), small businesses make up 99% of all firms. We are the backbone of our nation’s economy — accounting for 65.1% of net new job creation since 2000. Our economic impact is real — the pivots and innovations we make in our businesses signal what’s to come for the rest of the country.

That’s why I am proud to say I recently joined more than 2,500 small business owners — including more than 100 from Michigan — who brought our energy and strength to Washington, D.C., for the Goldman Sachs “10,000 Small Businesses Summit.” I joined entrepreneurs from all 50 states as part of the largest gathering ever of small business owners in the U.S. We heard top business leaders and policy makers share insights to help us grow and navigate our current challenges. And we met face-to-face with our members of Congress to advocate for policies that reflect the modern economy in which we do business.

Topping our policy agenda is a call to modernize the SBA, which has not been reauthorized since 2000. I don’t have to tell you how doing business in the U.S. has revolutionized over the past 22 years (that was before the smartphone!), and the SBA mission and policies should reflect those changes.

Truth be told, small business owners always are looking to innovate. Look no further than applications to start new businesses last year. While we were still in the throes of the pandemic, applications to start a business soared to a record 5.4 million nationally — a 53% jump from the pre-shutdown days of 2019.

This robust and hopeful reaction to the economic shock small business owners like me faced speaks volumes about both our resilience and the crucial role small businesses play in leading the country on our path to recovery.

I say this with optimism, even as the stiff headwinds of inflation, supply chain disruptions and labor shortages continue to rattle our equilibrium and complicate our balance sheets. A new survey of graduates of Goldman Sachs’ business education program, 10,000 Small Businesses, found that while a majority (65%) of owners like me remain optimistic, these disruptive challenges are continuing to take their toll.

In that same survey, 78% of small business owners said the economy has gotten worse over the past three months and 93% are worried about an economic recession within 12 months.

Eighty-nine percent of small business owners said that broader economic trends — like inflation and supply chain issues — are negatively impacting their business, and 65% said they have had to raise prices on their customers to offset these trends.

At my business, Ice Sculptures Ltd. in Grand Rapids, we had to rethink our business plan during the pandemic shutdown. I mean, what do you do when you have a product as unique as ours — major ice sculptures for special occasions and events — when there are no special occasions or events? We managed and innovated our way through with some much-appreciated government relief assistance, and skills I’ve acquired through my experience in 10,000 Small Businesses.

Collectively, my fellow 10,000 Small Businesses graduates, and our companies, represent more than $17 billion in revenue and 245,000 jobs. We’re hopeful policymakers will hear our call to revitalize the SBA to access capital needed to drive our growth, to assist our employees in obtaining safe and affordable child care, and to make sure the government is living up to its promises of opening its federal contracting opportunities to more women- and minority-owned small businesses.

Join us in calling on our elected representatives to use this crisis as an opportunity to help small businesses in Michigan and across the U.S. chart a successful path to economic recovery in the short term and beyond.