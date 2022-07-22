Pay attention to restrictive covenants — or pay the price

Mr. Rogers likely wasn’t thinking about restrictive covenants when he sang “Won’t you be my neighbor?”

Intended to restrict the free use of land so the value and enjoyment of adjoining properties are preserved, these covenants are common in developments of all sorts — residential, commercial and industrial. Problems arise when property owners don’t fully understand the covenants tied to their land before buying it — or, worse, ignore them.

The latter happened in a residential neighborhood along Lake Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay in northern Michigan when a property dispute involving restrictive covenants pitted neighbors against one another and landed them in court.

At the heart of the dispute was a 50-plus-year-old restriction that prevented any structure from being built closer to the shore than the timberline, or tree line, to ensure all property owners in the subdivision would have an unobstructed view of the water. A couple’s plans to build a house 70 feet in front of the timberline upset a family who had owned a neighboring property since the 1960s when the subdivision was first developed.

In the end, the Michigan Court of Appeals upheld a trial court ruling that required the couple to move the portion of their home, after it was built, that violated the timberline restriction. This case serves as a cautionary tale on restrictive covenants for landowners, whether you’re new to the neighborhood or an established resident.

Three considerations

When purchasing property, it is important to know and understand the restrictions tied to the land and the consequences if you do not comply with them. These restrictions generally fall into three categories:

Use: Can the property be used for the purpose you need and, if residential, is adjacent land restricted to residential use? In other words, can your neighbor operate a business out of their home?

Setbacks and architectural review: Any new construction or modification to an existing structure must comply with restrictions in covenants and be approved by a review committee typically established by the developer and, once all or most of the property in the development is sold, controlled by an owners association. Restrictive covenants often allow the review committee to deny construction and modification plans based solely on aesthetics.

Lease restrictions: Covenants can prohibit the leasing of the property or place certain restrictions on the way it is leased.

In the northern Michigan case, the neighboring family opposing the construction followed best practices in objecting to the new construction: They sent a letter to the couple to express concerns about the placement of the house after a survey crew staked its footprint and, upon learning they obtained a building permit for the house, sent a second letter again expressing concerns.

After construction officially started in July 2019, the neighboring family filed for — and received — a preliminary injunction to prevent the couple from continuing to build their home in its current location. The court later dissolved the injunction after warning the building couple they would be continuing to build the house at their own risk.

By contrast, the building couple took significant risks: They failed to take the restrictive covenants seriously and obtain appropriate approvals — in this case from adjacent landowners since the subdivision’s development company had dissolved in 1999. They also took on large expenses before building, pouring the footings for the home and filing a lawsuit before the building plans were approved by adjacent neighbors.

While the trial court concluded the term “timberline” was not defined in the covenants and was subject to multiple interpretations, it determined the restrictions, taken as a whole, were clearly in place to create a uniform boundary and preserve lot views. Although the court sympathized with the building couple, it determined the location of their house violated both of these objectives. The court also noted the building couple were warned the court could find the home’s placement violated the covenants and could result in removal of the portion of their home that violated the covenants.

Before you break ground, make sure you understand and comply with restrictive covenants on your property — or risk paying the price.