Letter: Senior health coverage is essential

Editor:

As I get older, there are a variety of additional health concerns I need to be mindful of. It can be daunting — there is so much more to worry about now than when I was younger. I want to feel like my health is taken care of without worrying about the financial hardships it will bring.

The challenges of being in control of your health and finances after retirement can be scary. Like most seniors here in Michigan, I want every assurance I can get to make sure I can live an independent, productive and healthy life. Fortunately, my Medicare Advantage coverage has given me that peace of mind.

I’m not alone in having these concerns. A lot of Americans are concerned with getting older! But we do what we can to protect ourselves from the unknown, and that includes picking the right insurance. Luckily, I am one of many people satisfied with their coverage, as 93% of seniors enrolled in Medicare Advantage are satisfied with the coverage they receive.

That’s why Medicare Advantage needs to be supported. It’s not only a necessity, but it is what proper health care coverage actually looks like!

Frank Lynn

Grand Rapids Township