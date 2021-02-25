GRAND RAPIDS — Adventure Credit Union is pleased to announce that Lisa Posthumus has joined its executive team as the chief lending officer.

Posthumus is a veteran of the banking industry with more than 20 years of experience. She has exceptional management skills and has overseen lending and retail operations for multiple organizations. Lisa is a graduate of Cornerstone University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in business management.

Adventure Credit Union President and CEO Ann Marie Nelson is excited about the addition to the credit union’s leadership team.

“Lisa’s experience and passion for the industry make her a great fit for this important role,” she said.

As the chief lending officer, Posthumus will oversee consumer, commercial and indirect lending, along with the mortgage, loss prevention and card services departments. Ultimately, she will guide a team of 32 employees in fulfilling the credit union’s mission of discovering solutions and achieving success together.

Posthumus said she was drawn to Adventure Credit Union because of its strategic direction and company culture.

“After talking with the executive team, I knew we shared the same vision for serving our members and communities,” she said.

Posthumus has experience working in both of the credit union’s key markets, Grand Rapids and Lansing.